Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Academy will have a new headquarters. The Romanian Academy announces the start of construction works for its new headquarters and the rehabilitation of the historic headquarters in Calea Victoriei 125, sector 1, Bucharest, the new building to be located in the Academy Park, in the immediate vicinity of the current headquarters. The works will be carried out through the National Investment Company and will be executed based on Building Authorization no. 314/119518 of 29.12.2023, the expected duration of execution being 42 months, calculated from the effective start date of the works, informs the Legal and Communication Service of the Romanian Academy on Thursday. The project, registered under the title "Rehabilitation, consolidation, modernization, expansion of the historical headquarters of the Romanian Academy and construction of a new auditorium", was included in the year 2020 in the National Program of Constructions of Public or Social Interest, the Subprogram "Other objectives of public interest or social in the field of constructions" and approved by the Government of Romania by Decision no. 1232/2021 of November 17, 2021. The rehabilitation, consolidation and expansion contract, signed on September 14, 2022 by the Romanian Academy and the National Investment Company, has a total value of 152,736,390.13 million lei. It foresees the achievement of three objectives: (1) the transformation into a museum of the historical headquarters of the Romanian Academy, a building dating from the end of the 19th century and registered in the category of Historical Monuments by the Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Heritage; (2) the construction of a new Auditorium of the Romanian Academy, with an area of 8,500 sqm and (3) the rehabilitation and re-functionalization of the "Moxa" building as part of the administrative headquarters. Upon completion of the project, the three buildings that will make up the headquarters of the Romanian Academy will have a total constructed area of 14,600 square meters. The investment objective will be achieved in three stages, the order of execution of the works being the following: - stage I: construction of the new Auditorium building (C0); - stage II: consolidation, rehabilitation and expansion of office buildings (C8); - stage III: consolidation, rehabilitation, modernization and endowment of the historical headquarters of the Romanian Academy and its development as a Museum. The technical documentation for the authorization of the execution of construction works, registered with no. 1364 of 2022, was developed by Popp&Asociatii, based in Bucharest, architect Adrian Spirescu.