The tariff for Transelectrica's system service has increased by 40%

Versiunea în limba română

The regulated tariff for Transelectrica's system service increased by 40% starting this month, following an ANRE order published at the end of May, according to a report of the electricity carrier published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Practically, the new tariff applicable from June 1 is 12.84 lei/MWh, compared to the 9.17 lei which was the tariff applied from January this year. The rate does not include value added tax. "The change in the tariff value was determined by the application of the mechanism for correcting significant deviations from the forecast that was the basis for the approval of the tariff entered into force on January 1, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the regulatory framework issued by the National Regulatory Authority in the field Energiei", the Transelectrica report states.

The tariff for system services is a component of the energy price paid by consumers. For the first three months of the year, Transelectrica reported total revenues of almost 1.99 billion lei, up 79.5% compared to the first quarter of last year, and a net profit of 103.4 million lei, with 28 .8% higher compared to the same period in 2023.

Transelectrica is the operator of the electric transmission network and system in our country, which operates interconnected with the European power system, through the interconnections with the neighboring countries: Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

The Romanian State, through the General Secretariat of the Government, owns 58.69% of the national electricity carrier, whose stock market valuation amounts to almost 2.5 billion lei.