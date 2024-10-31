Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The third year of a presidential term brought the best performance for the S&P 500

A.V.
English Section / 31 octombrie

The third year of a presidential term brought the best performance for the S&P 500

Versiunea în limba română

In US history, the third year of a presidential term has been the most favorable for the US stock market, which may be due to policies adopted in those years to stimulate the economy ahead of the next election, according to an analysis visualcapitalist.com, based on PinPoint Macro Analytics data.

The quoted source analyzed the average annual evolution of the S&P 500 stock market index in presidential cycles, starting from November 1980 (the last year Jimmy Carter was president).

The study highlights that in the first years of the presidential mandate, the average dynamics of the index was 6.7%, in the second - 6.8%, in the third - 13%, and in the election year - 2 .4%. Thus, the election year is often the weakest for the evolution of the S&P 500, which, according to the quoted source, could be caused by the increased political and economic uncertainty before the elections, which weakens investor confidence.

Past performance is not indicative of future results

Analyzing historical averages does not necessarily predict the future, according to the source, who notes that there are also many factors that determine market performance, factors independent of US government policies.

For example, the performance of the S&P 500 during the four years of Biden's presidency, which shows that each year of his tenure was significantly different from the historical average. Thus, in 2021, the first year of the mandate, the index increased by 28.7%, in the second it decreased by 18.1%, in the third it increased by 26.3%, and in the fourth, the currently, it has gained 22.8% (through October 28).

The analysis highlights that 2021 performed better amid low interest rates and stimulus related to the Covid pandemic, while 2022 underperformed as the Federal Reserve (Fed) began aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation . Then, 2023 and 2024 were two very strong years for the S&P 500, thanks to the rally in the technology sector, centered on artificial intelligence.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

31 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 31 octombrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

31 octombrie
Ediţia din 31.10.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
veolia.ro
Apanova
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

30 Oct. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9746
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5914
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2958
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9572
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur410.6824

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb