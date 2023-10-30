THE: University of Bucharest, ranked first in Romania in five domains

Versiunea în limba română

According to the most recent World University Rankings by Subject 2024, conducted by Times Higher Education (THE), the University of Bucharest is the top institution of higher education in Romania in five out of seven domains in which it is present - Education, Arts and Humanities, Computer Science, Psychology, and Social Sciences. Thus, the University of Bucharest holds the first position nationally in the field of Education. At the same time, on the international level, for the same field, it is positioned in the range of 501-600 in THE's ranking. Moreover, the University of Bucharest is in the first place nationally in the Arts and Humanities domain, alongside Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca and Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu, as well as in the field of Computer Science, alongside Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, University of Craiova, "Politehnica" University in Timişoara, Technical University in Cluj-Napoca, and "Transilvania" University in Braşov.

Psychology also positions the University of Bucharest in the first place nationally in the World University Rankings by Subject 2024, alongside Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca and "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" University in Iaşi. Lastly, the University of Bucharest holds the first position in THE's ranking in the field of Social Sciences, along with Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies, Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu, and West University in Timişoara. According to a statement from the institution:

"In fact, the University of Bucharest is present in seven out of the 11 analyzed domains, in addition to the ones mentioned above, including Life Sciences and Physical Sciences, domains in which the University of Bucharest consistently achieves very good results. The University of Bucharest does not appear in the ranking in domains where the institution does not offer study programs (e.g., Medical Sciences), or in those in which publications by teaching staff are not included in the ranking because their number has not reached the minimum threshold for classification." The World University Rankings by Subject 2024 is based on both general data reported by universities (human resources, students, graduates, financial resources) and information obtained from open sources (research, citations, international collaborations).