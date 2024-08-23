The US approves the purchase of 186 supersonic missiles by the Romanian Air Force

Versiunea în limba română

The United States of America approved the purchase by the Romanian Air Force of a package of 186 AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, the American Embassy in Bucharest announced yesterday through a press release.

According to the cited source, this sale contributes to the modernization effort of the Romanian Air Force, the AIM-120 missiles being compatible with F-16 aircraft, F-35 fighter jets, but also with other NATO aircraft. Regarding this transaction, the US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec mentioned that it will substantially increase the capacity of the Romanian Air Force to defend Romania's territory and contribute to peace and stability in the region. Ms. Kavalec recalled her recent visit to the 86th Air Base in Borcea and stated: "I was really impressed to see the Romanian F-16s in action. This acquisition demonstrates the firm commitment of the Romanian government to security and defense".

According to the request sent last year by the Ministry of National Defense to Parliament, it is about the purchase of 186 AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, worth a total of 372 million dollars. We remind you that in addition to this purchase, the Parliament also approved in the spring of 2023 the purchase, also from the Americans, of 299 short-range AIM-9X Block II air-to-air missiles for the sum of 239 million dollars.

According to the US Air Force website, the new-generation advanced medium range air-to-air missile AIM-120 (AMRAAM) can be used in all weather conditions and is part of the equipment of the US Air Force, US Navy and some allies NATO. AMRAAM is a continuation of the AIM-7 Sparrow series of missiles. The missile is faster, smaller and lighter and has improved capabilities against low altitude targets. The AIM-120 missile is supersonic, equipped with an active radar, an inertial reference unit and a micro-computer system, which makes it less dependent on the fighter's fire control system. Once the missile is launched at a target, its active radar guides it to intercept it, allowing the pilot to fire multiple missiles simultaneously at multiple targets. The pilot can then perform evasive maneuvers while the missiles self-guide to their respective targets.