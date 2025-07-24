Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The wealth of US tycoons is growing. Who is the richest person in each US state?

A.V.
English Section / 24 iulie

The wealth of US tycoons is growing. Who is the richest person in each US state?

Versiunea în limba română

The richest person in each US state reflects the industries that generate wealth across the country, and they range from tech moguls to retail magnates. Some are household names, while others have built their fortunes discreetly in their home states, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com, based on a Forbes ranking.

The ranking presents the richest person in each US state, their estimated net worth, their city of residence and the industry they work in.

According to the source, Elon Musk is the richest person in Texas and the world, after moving to the Lone Star State from California in 2020. The 53-year-old CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla has an estimated net worth of about $388 billion.

Other notable business leaders who are the richest individuals in their states include Meta (Facebook owner) CEO Mark Zuckerberg of California, with an estimated net worth of $189 billion, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos of Florida, with $206 billion, and Warren Buffett of investment group Berkshire Hathaway, Nebraska, with $165 billion.

Another tech leader on the list is former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer of Washington, with a net worth of $118 billion. Ballmer surpassed his former boss, Bill Gates, after Forbes revised its estimate of the 2021 divorce settlement awarded to Gates' ex-wife, Melinda French Gates.

In all but three states (Alaska, Delaware, and West Virginia), the richest person has a net worth of at least $1 billion.

Brad Smith, the retired CEO of Intuit and current president of Marshall University in West Virginia, is close to the billion-dollar mark, with an estimated net worth of $900 million.

According to the cited source, Michael Bloomberg, an American financial magnate, politician, and philanthropist, owner of Bloomberg LP, is the richest person in New York, with a fortune of $105 billion. Lukas Walton, the grandson-in-law of Sam Walton, founder of the retail chain Walmart, has a fortune of $39 billion and is the richest person in Illinois. Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of the sportswear manufacturer Nike, has, along with his family, a fortune of $29 billion and is the richest person in Oregon. Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay, is the richest person in Hawaii, with a fortune of $10 billion.

Combined net worth of $2 trillion, up from 2024

The U.S. is home to more billionaires than any other country. While we might be tempted to think they all live in California, New York, Florida or Texas, these ultra-rich individuals can also be found in Hattiesburg, Mississippi or Shelburne, Vermont - or dozens of other cities across the country. In fact, there are billionaires in 47 states, according to businessinsider.com.

Forbes released its list of the richest people in each U.S. state in May 2025, with data as of April. With fortunes in industries like technology, retail, agriculture and oil, these individuals have a combined net worth of $2 trillion, up $400 billion from last year.

