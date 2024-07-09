Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The year 2024 is "candidating" for the title of the warmest in history

O.D.
English Section / 9 iulie

The year 2024 is "candidating" for the title of the warmest in history

Versiunea în limba română

Humanity is simmering this summer. Temperature records fall one after another. Last month was the hottest June ever recorded, the EU's climate change monitoring service announced. This continues a series of exceptional temperatures that, according to some scientists, make 2024 on track to become the hottest year ever recorded. The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin that every month since June 2023 - 13 months in a row - has been the warmest on record, compared to the corresponding month in previous years . The latest data suggests 2024 could surpass 2023 as the hottest year on record, after human-induced climate change and the natural El Nino weather phenomenon both pushed temperatures to record highs this year, they said. some scientists. "I now estimate that there is about a 95% chance that 2024 will surpass 2023 and be the warmest year since global surface temperature records began in the mid-1800s," said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth. Climate change has already unleashed disastrous consequences around the world in 2024. Last month, more than 1,000 people died from heatwaves during the Haj pilgrimage. Deaths caused by the heat wave were also recorded in New Delhi, which endured a heat wave of unprecedented duration, but also among Greek tourists. Friederike Otto, a climatologist at Imperial College London's Grantham Institute, said there was a "high chance" that 2024 would be the hottest year on record. "El Nino is a natural phenomenon that will always appear and disappear. We can't stop El Nino, but we can stop burning oil, gas and coal," she said. The natural phenomenon El Nino, which warms the surface waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean, tends to increase the average global temperature. This effect has diminished in recent months and the world is currently in neutral conditions ahead of cooler La Nina-type conditions that are expected to form later this year. Greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels are the main cause of climate change. Despite promises to reduce global warming, countries have so far failed to reduce these emissions collectively, leading to steady rising temperatures for decades. In the 12 months ending in June, the average global temperature was the highest recorded for such a period, 1.64 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial 1850-1900 average, C3S said.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

09 iulie
Ediţia din 09.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9755
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5904
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1244
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8857
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur349.6833

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb