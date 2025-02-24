Theater education, an essential step in the new reform of Romanian education

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Education, Daniel David, announced that the framework plans for high school will be adopted in May, with the result that, from 2026, ninth-grade students will study according to the new textbooks. The educational reform will include, among other things, the introduction of a subject dedicated to theater arts, intended to contribute to the personal development of students.

• A new vision of education

The Minister of Education stressed the importance of the content of the new subjects, stating that the mere existence of some subjects in the school curricula is not enough. "The question is what do you teach there and how do you organize the content. We have made major mistakes many times. Although we had the discipline that existed in the United States, France, and Germany, we were putting some scary content there, we wanted to get academics out of the high school area," the minister explained. The reform will bring important changes to the high school curriculum, emphasizing modern teaching approaches and the development of applied skills. Implementation will begin in May 2025, with textbooks to be available to students starting in 2026.

• The importance of theater education in high schools

One of the innovative aspects of the new reform is the introduction of the discipline "ARTS - visual education, theater and music education" for grades 9 and 10. The rector of the National University of Theater and Cinematography (UNATC) "I.L. Caragiale", Liviu Lucaci, highlighted the essential role of theater in the development of young people: "The theater is a helpful tool. It is not to become an artist, but to become a citizen, free and happy. The therapeutic value of theater is known, and through it young people learn to collaborate, make decisions and express their emotions." Actor Vlad Ivanov, in turn, pointed out the benefits of studying theater in high schools. "If you do acting, you develop your voice, you learn to know your body, you develop your memory, you gain a fantastic sensory capacity, you learn to manage your emotions. No other subject does what acting does."

• An essential tool in the development of young people

Actress Oana Pellea emphasized that theater offers students an environment in which to learn with pleasure. "We live in an era in which we are becoming increasingly isolated. In theater, you can only function together, you learn discipline, team spirit. I think the step you have taken is very important and I believe in this approach." The new framework plans, which will integrate theatre education, were well received by representatives of art institutions, UNITER and the actors present at the debate organized at UNATC.

• A more dynamic educational future

In addition to the advantages offered to students, theatre education will contribute to the creation of a more interactive education system, focused on the real needs of students. Specialists believe that this discipline will have a positive impact on the personal and emotional development of young people, providing them with a set of essential skills for adult life.