Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Trains from Poland for the transport of passengers from our country

George Marinescu
English Section #Transporturi / 31 octombrie

Trains from Poland for the transport of passengers from our country

Versiunea în limba română

A Polish company will supply the 62 new regional electric trains (RE-R) purchased by the Railway Reform Authority, according to a press release by which the public institution within the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure informs us that it has appointed the winner of the tender procedure for lottery 1, 2 and 3.

According to the cited document, the Polish company Pojazdy Szynowe Pesa Bydgoszcz Spolka Akcyjna - PESA -, was designated as the winner of the tender for the purchase of 62 regional electric frames in a total value between 3.23 billion lei and 4.15 billion lei, excluding VAT, the financing of the project will be provided within the Transport Operational Program (POT) 2021-2027, from the funds allocated to the railway transport sector, co-financing being provided from the state budget.

The period of maintenance and repair services is 15 years, necessary for the operation of the respective trains, the purchase contracts having a review clause, respectively the possibility of supplementing the maintenance period with another 15 years, without organizing a competitive procedure, by concluding an additional act.

The new trains will be divided as follows: 20 regional electric frames will serve the routes Bucharest North - Ploieşti South - Adjud, Iaşi - Paşcani - Suceava and Bacău - Paşcani; 23 regional electric frames will be used on the routes Braşov - Gheorgheni, Arad - Timişoara - Caransebeş and Huedin - Cluj - Bistriţa; 19 regional electric frames are intended for rail passenger transport on the routes Bucharest North - Ploieşti West - Braşov, Bucharest North - Roşiori, Bucharest North - Bucharest Obor/Fundulea and Constanţa - Feteşti.

The duration of the contracts related to the three awarded lots is a maximum of 222 months, i.e. 18 years and 6 months. The 62 new trains that will arrive in our country will be made available to the six railway passenger transport operators (CFR Călători, Regio Călători, Transferoviar Călători, Softrans, Astra Trans Carpatic and Interregional Călători), in accordance with the provisions of the Methodology of allocation of the newly purchased rolling stock, according to the service contracts approved for the period 2022-2032.

At the end of this period, the trains will be transferred to the next contract winner.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

DIN ACELAŞI DOMENIU

Transporturi

Citeşte toate articolele din Transporturi

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

31 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 31 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

31 octombrie
Ediţia din 31.10.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului

TABAC

Suplimentul BURSA TABAC
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
ri-group.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

30 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9647
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6943
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1929
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6915
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.0881

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb