Trains from Poland for the transport of passengers from our country

A Polish company will supply the 62 new regional electric trains (RE-R) purchased by the Railway Reform Authority, according to a press release by which the public institution within the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure informs us that it has appointed the winner of the tender procedure for lottery 1, 2 and 3.

According to the cited document, the Polish company Pojazdy Szynowe Pesa Bydgoszcz Spolka Akcyjna - PESA -, was designated as the winner of the tender for the purchase of 62 regional electric frames in a total value between 3.23 billion lei and 4.15 billion lei, excluding VAT, the financing of the project will be provided within the Transport Operational Program (POT) 2021-2027, from the funds allocated to the railway transport sector, co-financing being provided from the state budget.

The period of maintenance and repair services is 15 years, necessary for the operation of the respective trains, the purchase contracts having a review clause, respectively the possibility of supplementing the maintenance period with another 15 years, without organizing a competitive procedure, by concluding an additional act.

The new trains will be divided as follows: 20 regional electric frames will serve the routes Bucharest North - Ploieşti South - Adjud, Iaşi - Paşcani - Suceava and Bacău - Paşcani; 23 regional electric frames will be used on the routes Braşov - Gheorgheni, Arad - Timişoara - Caransebeş and Huedin - Cluj - Bistriţa; 19 regional electric frames are intended for rail passenger transport on the routes Bucharest North - Ploieşti West - Braşov, Bucharest North - Roşiori, Bucharest North - Bucharest Obor/Fundulea and Constanţa - Feteşti.

The duration of the contracts related to the three awarded lots is a maximum of 222 months, i.e. 18 years and 6 months. The 62 new trains that will arrive in our country will be made available to the six railway passenger transport operators (CFR Călători, Regio Călători, Transferoviar Călători, Softrans, Astra Trans Carpatic and Interregional Călători), in accordance with the provisions of the Methodology of allocation of the newly purchased rolling stock, according to the service contracts approved for the period 2022-2032.

At the end of this period, the trains will be transferred to the next contract winner.