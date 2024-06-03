Trump raised record campaign donations after the guilty verdict

Versiunea în limba română

Donald Trump's campaign for the US presidential election announced on Friday that, in a single day, the amounts donated after a jury in New York on Thursday found the Republican guilty in his criminal trial, announces nbcmiami.com.

As of Friday, $34.8 million had been raised from small donors. Nearly 30 percent of those donors were new to the Trump donation site WinRed, campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said. The previous day, the former US president's fundraising page temporarily crashed, with the campaign team attributing the incident to the massive influx of donations, according to Business Insider. Campaign officials explained: "So many Americans were driven to donate to President Trump's campaign that the WinRed pages went down."

On May 30, a 12-member jury found Donald Trump guilty of all counts in his New York criminal trial over hidden payments to a porn star. According to the filing, Trump hid in accounting documents a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, made shortly before the 2016 presidential election, to keep her silent about an alleged sexual relationship she had with him in 2006.

The former American president described Thursday's verdict as "a shame". The sentence will be announced on July 11, shortly before the Republican Party nominates Trump as its candidate in the November 5 presidential election. Trump has denied all the charges and is expected to appeal.

In this context, Trump's supporters made several calls for revolt, revolution and violent revenge, according to Reuters. After Trump became the first US president to be criminally convicted, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, Reuters notes, noting that these were made on three websites: the former president's Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and Gateway Pundit. All three sites have policies against violent language, and some of the posts were later removed, according to Reuters.

Some of the supporters called for attacks on jurors, for the execution of Judge Juan Merchan, or simply for civil war and armed insurrection.

Trump calls the lawsuits against him baseless and "corrupt tools of the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden."

• International reactions to Trump's conviction

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday avoided commenting on the criminal case against the former US president, the spokesman of the institution in Beijing, Mao Ning, declaring in a press conference that he prefers "not to comment on the election in the United States and other domestic matters." of the USA", reports EFE.

Mao, who was asked if Trump's conviction could affect his possible future trips to China, should he be elected president, limited himself to expressing his hope that "whoever is elected president of the United States will engage in in favor of the development of healthy and stable relations between China and the USA".

The Kremlin, on the other hand, denounced the "elimination of political opponents" from the USA, AFP reports, according to Agerpres.

"The elimination of political opponents is underway by all possible legal and illegal means, it is obvious," said the spokesman of the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the League Party (extreme right), expressed his full solidarity with Trump, stating: "Solidarity and full support for @realDonaldTrump, victim of judicial harassment and a process of a political nature. In Italy, we are unfortunately familiar with the instrumentalization of the justice system by the left, considering that for years they have been trying to eliminate political opponents by legal means. I hope Trump wins; it would be a guarantee of greater balance and hope for world peace".

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on the X platform: "I knew President @realDonaldTrump as a man of honor. As president, he always put America first, commanded respect around the world, and used that respect to build peace. Let the people give their verdict in November! Keep fighting, Mr. President!".

The head of the Labor Party (opposition in Great Britain), Keir Starmer, said that "first and foremost, we respect the court's decision regarding the decision in the Trump trial. There is still a sentence and a possible appeal, but we respect the judicial process. (...) We have a special relationship with the USA, which transcends whoever is president, but it is an unprecedented situation, without a doubt".

Last week's verdict, without precedent and with unpredictable political consequences, will not prevent Donald Trump from being a candidate in the presidential election in November, against the Democrat Joe Biden, even in the event of a prison sentence.

Since 2023, his indictments in four separate criminal cases and his three civil convictions - legal problems he describes as a "witch hunt" orchestrated by the Democratic camp - have not prevented him from easily winning his party's primaries. But, according to several polls, some of Donald Trump's favorable voters may now give up voting for him.

Deprived of the campaign on the ground, Donald Trump used the trial to capture the attention of the media, speaking several times a day outside the courtroom, flanked by his children or elected Republicans who came to support him. He refused to testify during his trial.