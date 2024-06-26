Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Two-way fight for the USR presidency

George Marinescu
English Section / 26 iunie

Two-way fight for the USR presidency

Versiunea în limba română

USR members will find out today which of the four candidates for the position of president of the political formation will be the future head of the party. They had 48 hours, starting Monday morning at 8 o'clock, to choose their favorite, by direct and secret vote, on an online platform dedicated to party members. Of the four candidates, Elena Lasconi, the mayor of Câmpulung Muscel and deputy Cristian Seidler seem to be in pole-position for the position of president, according to the information provided to the media by Ionuţ Moşteanu, the spokesperson of the USR.

The designation of the USR candidate for this fall's presidential elections also depends on today's result, a candidate that would be approved at the USR Congress that will take place on Saturday, June 29.

Cristian Seidler has said that he wants him to become president of USR to coordinate the presidential campaign for Elena Lasconi, whom he considers the best option of his party for the supreme office at the Cotroceni Palace.

Cristian Seidler said: "From our perspective, the name of the presidential candidate will not change. We will decide at the Congress this weekend and I am convinced that it will be Elena Lasconi. I think it will be Elena Lasconi, it's a widespread opinion. Today I don't know anyone who supports anything else."

For her part, Elena Lasconi said that she will run for the USR presidential elections only if she is supported in this endeavor by all the members of that political formation. She mentioned that, unlike the possible counter-candidates from PNL, PSD and AUR, she has a few extra assets, the most important of which are empathy and the real desire to unite the people who are currently divided.

Elena Lasconi pointed out: "I think that, if I were to become the president of Romania, I would be the president of the people, for the people. I will always be among people and not just in a golden cage, so to speak. It seems like for the last 10 years we've had a permanent president on leave who has distanced himself from the people. I really am from the people and I really started from minus infinity".

We note that if no candidate gets 50% + 1 of the votes, then the second round will also be held. More than 25,000 members are eligible to vote in these internal elections.

The elections for the head of the USR are taking place under the conditions in which Cătălin Drulă announced, after the failure of the political formation in the elections of June 9, that he is resigning from the position of president.

