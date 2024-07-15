Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
UBB became a partner of EIT Health

O.D.
English Section / 15 iulie

UBB became a partner of EIT Health

Versiunea în limba română

UBB School of Health became a partner of EIT Health (based in Munich, Germany), part of the European Institute of Innovation & Technology/EIT structure. According to the educational institution: "Babeş-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB), through the UBB School of Health - UBBMed, has become a partner (Network Partner) of EIT Health (based in Munich, Germany), part of the structure of the European Institute of Innovation & Technology/EIT («Knowledge & Innovation Community»). This partnership underlines UBB's commitment to promote excellence in the field of health, opens new horizons for Romanian health specialists and strengthens UBB's position as one of the leaders in research, education and health services". EIT Health, founded in 2015 and part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), brings together approximately 120 partners from academia, industry and the public sector, with the aim of developing innovative solutions to health challenges. Among its partners of various types are renowned institutions such as Oxford University (Great Britain), Karolinska Institute (Sweden) and Fraunhofer Institute (Germany). The rector of UBB, Daniel David, said: "Through this approach, UBBMed gains increasing international visibility and will have quick access to relevant information and excellent partnerships in the field of health. More directly, this collaboration will allow us to expand and more our impact in the field of health, because through EIT Health we will have access to a vast network of experts and resources, which will help us to quickly and seriously develop innovative projects and address the current challenges in the field of health our commitment to form future leaders and to contribute to the improvement of health systems in the country and in Europe".

University professor Dr. Răzvan Cherecheş, UBBMed coordinator, said in turn: "Collaboration with EIT Health represents an extraordinary opportunity for our researchers. This partnership will facilitate access to top resources and stimulate the development of innovative projects, especially in the MedTech field. We are excited to work closely with EIT Health to develop new medical technologies that both improve the quality of life and at the same time provide innovative solutions to healthcare challenges. Access to dedicated teams for administrative assistance and identifying project partners will be essential for the success and progress of our research."

According to UBB, EIT Health is a Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC) within the EIT, focused on health and ageing. Its mission is to improve healthcare systems in Europe by promoting innovation, overcoming cross-border obstacles and delivering solutions that change lives. The organization supports the development of innovative products and services in the field of health, facilitating collaboration between researchers, the pharmaceutical and technological industries, as well as the public sector. To date, EIT Health has supported over 2,500 start-ups and scale-ups, trained over 49,000 students and professionals, and launched 113 products and services to address unmet health needs (EIT Campus) ( EIT Health).

