UMF Craiova received a distinction from the European Commission

The University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Craiova announced that it has received the ""HR Excellence in Research Award - HRS4R'' granted by the European Commission. According to the educational institution, this recognition certifies the institution's commitment to promoting excellence in research, compliance with the principles of the European Charter for Researchers and the Code of Conduct for the Recruitment of Researchers. Obtaining this distinction strengthens the position of UMF Craiova in the European research network and opens up new opportunities for collaboration with similar institutions around the world. At the same time, it represents a competitive advantage for attracting European funds, talented researchers and students interested in a successful academic career, the press release stated. ""The distinction highlights the efforts of UMF Craiova to create a conducive environment for the professional development of researchers, to ensure the transparency of recruitment processes and to strengthen the standards of ethics and integrity in research. By implementing these European standards, our university aligns itself with the best international practices in the field of human resources dedicated to research'', the university announced.

According to Rector Dan Gheonea, obtaining the HR Excellence in Research Award - HRS4R from the European Commission is a result of the constant efforts made by the institution to align itself with the highest European standards in research: ""Through this success, UMF Craiova creates significant opportunities for the professional development of our researchers and accelerates the development of international partnerships. It is a moment of pride and responsibility, which motivates us to continue investing in people, ideas and innovative projects that will bring concrete benefits to university medical education. I thank everyone involved in this process for their perseverance and vision. Together, we will transform this recognition into a catalyst for new achievements and partnerships.'' UMF Craiova has undergone a rigorous process of self-evaluation and alignment with European standards, identifying priority areas of intervention and proposing a concrete action plan to support the development of researchers' careers.