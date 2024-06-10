UMFST Târgu Mureş, the largest budget in Romania for the Erasmus+ program

Versiunea în limba română

The "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology (UMFST) from Târgu Mureş announced that it has obtained the largest budget in Romania for the Erasmus+ program in the 2024 competition, worth 4.97 million euros. According to UMFST Târgu Mureş: "The "George Emil Palade' University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology in Târgu Mureş is thus at the forefront of Romanian universities in terms of the amounts attracted from the Erasmus+ mobility program, with a budget of 4.97 million euro, which means opportunities for study and practice mobilities for students, but also teaching and training mobilities for teaching staff and administrative staff". According to the cited source, the attraction of this budget is further proof of the international dimension of UMFST, in accordance with its SMART Internationalization objective: international expansion and academic relevance at the global level.

Erasmus+ is the EU program for education, training, youth and sport in Europe. With an estimated budget of euro26.2 billion, the program benefits from almost double the funding allocated to its predecessor program (2014-2020). The program for the period 2021-2027 places a strong emphasis on social inclusion, on the green and digital transition, as well as on promoting the participation of young people in democratic life. It supports the priorities and activities defined in the European Education Area, the Digital Education Action Plan and the European Skills Agenda.