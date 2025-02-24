Uncertain tourist season - Santorini island faces tens of thousands of earthquakes in 2025

Versiunea în limba română

Santorini, one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, is experiencing unusually intense seismic activity. Some 21,500 earthquakes have been recorded near the Greek island in the past three weeks, according to seismologists at the University of Athens, quoted by the national television station ERT.

Since the start of this series of earthquakes, many residents of the island have left their homes, taking refuge in mainland Greece due to fears for their safety. Local businesses, especially those in the tourism sector, are also affected, and hoteliers are looking with concern at the approach of the summer season, which begins in April.

Santorini was placed under a state of emergency in early February, and local authorities are working to manage the crisis and provide guarantees for the safety of tourists and residents.

• Earthquake magnitudes drop, but danger persists

In recent days, the magnitude of earthquakes has dropped considerably, giving hope that seismic activity will gradually begin to subside. "Of course we will not know how long it will last, but I think we are on a relatively good path," the head of the Greek Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization told a national radio station.

However, experts warn that the danger is not completely over. The possibility of a major earthquake, with a magnitude of 6 or more, which could suddenly release the seismic energy accumulated in the area, cannot be ruled out.

• Risks to buildings on the island's crater

A government crisis council recently convened in Santorini has been examining possible scenarios in the event of a major earthquake. Experts estimate there is a 4% chance that up to 300 buildings on the edge of the volcanic crater could collapse if a strong quake were to occur. This raises questions about the island's future as a tourist destination, as many of these buildings house hotels, restaurants and other facilities for visitors.

• Tourist season in jeopardy

Santorini's tourism industry, which has seen a massive influx of visitors in recent years, is now under threat. Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni told ERT that "the safety of our visitors is our priority" and that the number of tourists could drop this summer. At the same time, hoteliers are reporting a slump in bookings, which could have a significant impact on the local economy, which is heavily dependent on tourism.

• What's next?

Greek authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working with seismology experts to assess the risks and take the necessary measures to protect residents and tourists. Although there is hope that seismic activity will subside, Santorini residents remain on high alert, and the island's tourism industry is anxiously awaiting the development of the situation in the coming weeks.