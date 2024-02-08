Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
O.D.
English Section / 8 februarie

UNESCO heritage: The bolero will be celebrated in Bucharest

Versiunea în limba română

The representative list of UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity is becoming more and more "rich" from year to year. An extensive program of events, intended to celebrate the inclusion of bolero and ceviche in this list, will be organized, between February 12 and 14, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest, by the embassies of Cuba, Mexico and Peru in Romania. The series of events will start next Monday with a musical moment of bolero supported by The Cuban Project group, followed by the preparation and tasting of Peruvian ceviche, informs the Cervantes Institute. For the evenings of Tuesday and Wednesday, February 13 and 14, the organizers propose to lovers of cultures from Latin America and the Caribbean the screening of two films that explore the musical universe of the bolero. On February 13, the documentary "El ultimo bolero" by Raul Lopez Echeverria (Mexico, 2011) will be screened, and on the evening of February 14, it will be possible to watch the feature-length musical fiction film El Benny by Jorge Luis Sanchez (Cuba, 2006) ), based on the life of Benny More. Public access to the events is free, but by reservation. The inclusion of ceviche on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was possible after years of sustained efforts by the Peruvian government, the event representing a recognition of customs, knowledge, techniques, tools , artifacts and cultural spaces that are embodied in a value chain that integrates artisanal fishermen, farmers, chefs - among others - from the Peruvian coast, the Andes and the Amazon region. The inclusion of the bolero on the UNESCO List is a joint effort of the Cuban and Mexican governments. The bolero is a vital part of the Latin American sentimental song, with a strong lyrical character, deeply rooted in Cuba and Mexico, which combines the language used in European poetry with African rhythms and the feelings of the native peoples of America.

