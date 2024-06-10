Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

UNICEF: Hundreds of millions of children live in "food poverty"

O.D.
English Section / 10 iunie

UNICEF: Hundreds of millions of children live in "food poverty"

Versiunea în limba română

More than one in four children in the world under the age of 5 lives in "severe food poverty", which means that more than 180 million children are at risk of suffering serious consequences if they do not have a nutritious and diversified diet, warns UNICEF. A "shocking" number of children "survive on a very poor diet, consuming products from two or fewer food groups," Harriet Torlesse, one of the authors of the report published last week, told AFP. According to the recommendations of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), young children should consume daily foods from at least five of the eight food groups (breast milk, cereals, fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin A, meat or fish, eggs, dairy products , legumes, other fruits and vegetables). But 440 million children under the age of 5 (or 66%) living in the approximately one hundred low- and middle-income countries analyzed do not have access to these five groups every day and therefore live in "poverty grocery shop". And of these, approximately 181 million (or 27%) eat at best two food groups. These "children who consume only two food groups per day, for example rice and a little milk, are 50% more likely to suffer from severe forms of malnutrition", warns the head of UNICEF, Catherine Russell, in a press release. Severe forms of malnutrition, such as exhaustion, extreme emaciation that can lead to the death of a child. And if these children survive and grow up, "they don't thrive. They don't do as well in school, and as adults it's harder for them to earn a living, which perpetuates a cycle of poverty from one generation to the next," he explains. Harriet Torlesse. The brain, heart and immune system, which are important for development and protection against disease, depend on vitamins, minerals and proteins," insists this nutrition expert. This severe food poverty is concentrated in 20 countries, with particularly worrying situations in Somalia (63% of children under 5 affected), Guinea (54%), Guinea-Bissau (53%) and Afghanistan (49%).

Although there are no data available for rich countries, children from poor households are certainly not exempt from these nutritional deficiencies either.

The report pays particular attention to the situation in Gaza, where the Israeli offensive provoked by the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7 has led to the "collapse of the food and health systems". Based on five sets of data collected via SMS between December and April from families benefiting from a financial aid program in the Gaza Strip, UNICEF estimates that 9 out of 10 children in this area live in severe food poverty. These figures are not necessarily representative, but they illustrate the catastrophic deterioration of the situation in 2020, when only 13% of children were living in this situation, according to the UN agency. At the global level, noting only "slow progress" in the last ten years in the fight against food poverty, the report calls for the establishment of social protection and humanitarian aid mechanisms for the most vulnerable.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 iunie
Ediţia din 10.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9760
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5668
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1360
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8452
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.3616

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb