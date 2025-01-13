Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
US film industry devastated by fires

O.D.
English Section / 13 ianuarie

Sursa foto: Facebook / Runa Sikdar

Versiunea în limba română

The wildfires that are affecting the Los Angeles region have caused major disruptions in the film industry, affecting events, productions and the voting process for the major Hollywood awards. Actors, producers, directors, screenwriters, machinists are affected by what is happening in the area.

Events postponed or canceled

Critics Choice Awards: Originally scheduled for January 12, the 30th edition has been postponed to January 26. The event will be held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, and will be broadcast live. Bafta Tea Party: This annual gathering for industry leaders has been canceled, with organizers prioritizing the safety of attendees.

Oscar nominations: The American Film Academy has extended the voting period and postponed the announcement of nominations from January 17 to January 19. Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards: Nominations announcement, scheduled for Jan. 11, has been rescheduled for Jan. 13.

Filming suspended

NBCUniversal: Production on "Loot," "Ted," "Suits: LA," "Happy's Place" and "Hacks" has been halted. America's Got Talent: Sunday's auditions have been canceled with no new date announced. FilmLA, which issues filming permits, has withdrawn permits for several areas, including Altadena, La Crescenta and Pasadena.

Industry leaders have offered their condolences and support to the communities affected. Joey Berlin, executive director of the Critics Choice Association, stressed the profound impact of the tragedy on the Los Angeles community. Bill Kramer, executive director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, expressed solidarity with industry members living in the affected area.

A Hollywood in Trouble

In addition to postponed events and productions, the fires are highlighting the vulnerability of the Los Angeles region, the global entertainment hub. As firefighters battle to contain the blazes, the impact on awards season programming and content production remains significant.

Ziarul BURSA

13 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 ianuarie

