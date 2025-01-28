Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Venice Commission: Annulment of elections must be the last resort

George Marinescu
English Section / 28 ianuarie

Venice Commission: Annulment of elections must be the last resort

Versiunea în limba română

Democratic elections must reflect the "free expression of the people's opinion", according to Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), and the annulment of elections is an extreme measure and can only be justified in exceptional circumstances, the members of the Venice Commission show in the report published yesterday, following the verifications requested by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, after the Constitutional Court of Romania annulled the presidential elections in our country on December 6, 2024. The Commission stressed that decisions regarding the annulment of elections must be well motivated, transparent and not based exclusively on classified information.

Regarding the situation in our country, the Venice Commission stated that the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania was based on the non-transparent use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in the electoral campaign, which generated a distortion of equal opportunities between candidates. This type of external influence on voters, although not directly linked to the voting process, represents a serious threat to the sovereignty of the state and the integrity of the democratic process. The Commission also noted in the report that the basis for the CCR's decision to annul last year's presidential elections was the publication by President Klaus Iohannis of classified information on external interference presented at the CSAT meeting of 28 November 2024, as well as the failure to comply with electoral legislation. However, the Venice Commission draws the attention of the authorities in Bucharest that the use of such information must be accompanied by transparent procedures, in order to avoid suspicions of arbitrariness.

Regarding the decision of the Constitutional Court which on 6 December 2024 practically revised the decision of 2 December validating the first round of the presidential elections, a revision carried out on the basis of new information, the Venice Commission points out that this is considered an exceptional practice, but justified in the event of a serious violation of electoral principles and state sovereignty.

According to the cited report, the Venice Commission considers that voters must have confidence in the validity of their vote, and in this context, the annulment of elections should be allowed only when the irregularities are so serious that they significantly affect the result of the vote, provided that adequate procedural guarantees are ensured, in order to avoid any form of legal arbitrariness.

Furthermore, the Venice Commission points out that ex officio decisions of constitutional courts, if permitted by law, must be clearly regulated and intervene only in exceptional cases. Such intervention must protect voters' confidence in the legitimacy of the electoral process and comply with international standards.

The influence of external factors and online campaigns

With regard to the increasing importance of online campaigns and the use of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, which pose new challenges to electoral integrity, the document states that states must regulate the consequences of online propaganda and combat disinformation, while ensuring respect for freedom of expression. The central authorities of each Council of Europe member state should also ensure that the rules on electoral financing are applied strictly to online campaigns, including restrictions on anonymous or external contributions.

Therefore, following the report, the Venice Commission made the following recommendations to Council of Europe member states:

- Decisions to annul elections must be taken by the highest electoral body, and these decisions must be subject to review by higher courts.

- The power of constitutional courts to invalidate elections ex officio must be strictly limited to clearly regulated cases.

- Annulment of elections can only be justified if proven irregularities had a real impact on the outcome.

- The decision-making process must include guarantees of fairness, transparency and reasonable deadlines.

- States must regulate the use of online resources in campaigns and ensure the transparency of electoral advertising.

- States must take measures to prevent cyberattacks and to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

The Venice Commission report reaffirms the need for clear and rigorous standards in the process of contesting election results, designed to ensure the balance between protecting electoral integrity and respecting the will of the people. In an increasingly interconnected world, adapting electoral legislation to new technological realities is crucial for strengthening democracy and the rule of law.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie
Ediţia din 28.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9756
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7360
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2699
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9205
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur421.5141

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb