Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

WhatsApp scams are becoming more diverse

O.D.
English Section / 25 februarie

WhatsApp scams are becoming more diverse

Versiunea în limba română

A new method of fraud is circulating online, with the WhatsApp application as its main distribution channel. The Romanian Police are warning citizens about suspicious messages asking them to vote for an alleged contestant in a contest, under the pretext that he could win an important scholarship.

How does the scam work?

Several people have reported receiving messages inviting them to vote for a contestant in an artistic competition. The message includes a malicious link, and accessing it leads to the disclosure of personal or banking data. Specifically, victims are directed to a site where they are asked to enter a PIN code, after which the criminals take control of the user's WhatsApp account.

The scammers then use this account to send messages to the victim's contacts, requesting sums of money under various pretexts. The police have published the most frequently circulated message: "Hello! Please vote for Adeline in this poll. She is my friend's daughter, and the prize is a scholarship to study in France. Thank you very much!"

Authorities' recommendations

The police emphasize that to be protected from such scams, users must be aware of the methods by which cybercriminals operate and adopt a few simple protective measures: Do not access links in unsolicited or suspicious messages;

Do not enter personal or banking information on websites that are not official; Activate two-factor authentication for WhatsApp accounts, to prevent them from being taken over; Verify the authenticity of messages received from friends, especially if they ask for money or personal data; Notify the authorities if you have been the victim of such fraud.

Cybersecurity experts warn that criminals are always finding new ways to lure victims and insist on the importance of digital education. By being alert to the signs of possible fraud and following a few basic rules, users can avoid the traps of online scammers.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

25 februarie
Ediţia din 25.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7511
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2851
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0054
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur448.4343

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb