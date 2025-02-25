WhatsApp scams are becoming more diverse

Versiunea în limba română

A new method of fraud is circulating online, with the WhatsApp application as its main distribution channel. The Romanian Police are warning citizens about suspicious messages asking them to vote for an alleged contestant in a contest, under the pretext that he could win an important scholarship.

• How does the scam work?

Several people have reported receiving messages inviting them to vote for a contestant in an artistic competition. The message includes a malicious link, and accessing it leads to the disclosure of personal or banking data. Specifically, victims are directed to a site where they are asked to enter a PIN code, after which the criminals take control of the user's WhatsApp account.

The scammers then use this account to send messages to the victim's contacts, requesting sums of money under various pretexts. The police have published the most frequently circulated message: "Hello! Please vote for Adeline in this poll. She is my friend's daughter, and the prize is a scholarship to study in France. Thank you very much!"

• Authorities' recommendations

The police emphasize that to be protected from such scams, users must be aware of the methods by which cybercriminals operate and adopt a few simple protective measures: Do not access links in unsolicited or suspicious messages;

Do not enter personal or banking information on websites that are not official; Activate two-factor authentication for WhatsApp accounts, to prevent them from being taken over; Verify the authenticity of messages received from friends, especially if they ask for money or personal data; Notify the authorities if you have been the victim of such fraud.

Cybersecurity experts warn that criminals are always finding new ways to lure victims and insist on the importance of digital education. By being alert to the signs of possible fraud and following a few basic rules, users can avoid the traps of online scammers.