WHO, alarmed by the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes among minors

Juveniles learn bad tricks more and more quickly. The consumption of alcohol and electronic cigarettes among young people between the ages of 11 and 15 is "alarming", according to a report by the European branch of the World Health Organization (WHO). The organization recommends public health measures to limit access to alcoholic beverages. "The widespread use of harmful substances among children in many countries in the European region (and beyond) is a serious threat to public health," warned Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO). To counter this trend, higher taxes, restrictions on points of sale and advertising and a ban on flavoring agents are called for. After years of declining use of psychoactive substances, "certain data suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a new increase in use," notes the report, which compiles data from 280,000 young people in Europe, Central Asia and Canada.

According to the report, the use of electronic cigarettes has increased worldwide, and this trend is particularly pronounced among teenagers. The good news is that "classic" smoking is decreasing: 13% of young people between the ages of 11 and 15 have already smoked in 2022, two percent less than four years ago. However, many of them have adopted electronic cigarettes. Approximately 32% of 15-year-olds have already smoked one, and 20% in the last 30 days. Conducted once every four years under the auspices of the WHO Europe Office, which brings together 53 countries and extends to Central Asia, the HBSC (Health Behavior in School-aged Children) international survey describes the health behavior of children aged 11, 13 and 15 . It has various sections, including this one on the consumption of psychoactive substances. Alcohol is the substance most frequently consumed by teenagers. 57% of 15-year-olds have consumed alcohol at least once, and almost four out of ten have done so in the last 30 days. Moreover, approximately one in ten teenagers (9%) was very drunk at some point in their life. About 5% of 13-year-olds and 20% of 15-year-olds have done so. "This shows a trend of escalating alcohol abuse among young people," lamented WHO Europe in a press release. The organization calls for better policy measures to protect children and young people.