The organization of World Cups has often been marred by scandals and controversies related to human rights, corruption in the awarding of the tournament, and systemic abuses. The recent cases of Qatar 2022 and the upcoming 2030 edition, which will be hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, raise questions about FIFA's accountability and the social impact of these competitions. The 2018 World Cup in Russia was also not exempt from controversy.

• Morocco 2030: A bloody cleanup for a spotless image

According to recent reports, Morocco has launched a massive campaign to eliminate stray dogs, killing thousands of animals in public spaces in a bid to present a "clean" city for the 2030 World Cup. The brutal practice has drawn fierce criticism from animal rights activists, including the famous Jane Goodall. According to reports cited by the Daily Mail, Moroccan authorities have ordered the killing of up to three million stray dogs, using barbaric methods such as shooting them on sight. Activists accuse FIFA of ignoring these abuses, even though there are humane solutions, such as neutering and rehoming the animals.

• Qatar 2022: Exploitation of Migrant Workers

The dramatic situation of migrant workers in Qatar, who built the infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup, has been heavily criticized by the international community. Investigations have revealed inhumane working conditions, unpaid wages and a high number of deaths among workers. Organizations such as Amnesty International have documented numerous cases of exploitation, comparing the situation to a modern form of slavery. Qatar has also been criticized for persecuting the LGBTQ community, banning any form of public expression of gender identity or sexual orientation. Several fans and activists have been arrested for wearing Pride symbols, and FIFA has been accused of colluding with the Qatari regime to avoid political conflicts.

• FIFA: Complicity or Indifference?

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has frequently been accused of putting profit before social responsibility. Although it officially supports respect for human rights, the reality is that FIFA tolerates abuses as long as they do not affect the conduct of the competition or the revenue generated. Major sporting events are huge economic opportunities for host countries, but the price paid by local communities is often very high. From forced evictions and destruction of natural habitats, to the repression of activists and censorship of the press, the organization of World Cups seems to follow a pattern of systematic abuses.

The World Cup is undoubtedly the most anticipated global football event, but the scandals associated with its organization raise serious questions about FIFA's ethics and accountability.