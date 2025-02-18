Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

World Cup abuses a recurring problem

O.D.
English Section / 18 februarie

World Cup abuses a recurring problem

The organization of World Cups has often been marred by scandals and controversies related to human rights, corruption in the awarding of the tournament, and systemic abuses.

The organization of World Cups has often been marred by scandals and controversies related to human rights, corruption in the awarding of the tournament, and systemic abuses. The recent cases of Qatar 2022 and the upcoming 2030 edition, which will be hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, raise questions about FIFA's accountability and the social impact of these competitions. The 2018 World Cup in Russia was also not exempt from controversy.

Morocco 2030: A bloody cleanup for a spotless image

According to recent reports, Morocco has launched a massive campaign to eliminate stray dogs, killing thousands of animals in public spaces in a bid to present a "clean" city for the 2030 World Cup. The brutal practice has drawn fierce criticism from animal rights activists, including the famous Jane Goodall. According to reports cited by the Daily Mail, Moroccan authorities have ordered the killing of up to three million stray dogs, using barbaric methods such as shooting them on sight. Activists accuse FIFA of ignoring these abuses, even though there are humane solutions, such as neutering and rehoming the animals.

Qatar 2022: Exploitation of Migrant Workers

The dramatic situation of migrant workers in Qatar, who built the infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup, has been heavily criticized by the international community. Investigations have revealed inhumane working conditions, unpaid wages and a high number of deaths among workers. Organizations such as Amnesty International have documented numerous cases of exploitation, comparing the situation to a modern form of slavery. Qatar has also been criticized for persecuting the LGBTQ community, banning any form of public expression of gender identity or sexual orientation. Several fans and activists have been arrested for wearing Pride symbols, and FIFA has been accused of colluding with the Qatari regime to avoid political conflicts.

FIFA: Complicity or Indifference?

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has frequently been accused of putting profit before social responsibility. Although it officially supports respect for human rights, the reality is that FIFA tolerates abuses as long as they do not affect the conduct of the competition or the revenue generated. Major sporting events are huge economic opportunities for host countries, but the price paid by local communities is often very high. From forced evictions and destruction of natural habitats, to the repression of activists and censorship of the press, the organization of World Cups seems to follow a pattern of systematic abuses.

The World Cup is undoubtedly the most anticipated global football event, but the scandals associated with its organization raise serious questions about FIFA's ethics and accountability.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

18 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 18 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

18 februarie
Ediţia din 18.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7452
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2678
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9787
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur442.2466

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb