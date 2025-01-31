Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
World's Largest Optical Telescope Under Construction in Chile

O.D.
English Section / 31 ianuarie

Versiunea în limba română

The Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), one of the most advanced astronomical observatories on Earth, is being built in northern Chile. The project, which is 60% complete, aims to search for signs of life on exoplanets and study the formation of the first stars and galaxies in the Universe. The first scientific observations are scheduled for the end of 2028. At a cost of 1.45 billion euros, the telescope is being built by the European Southern Observatory (ESO). Its primary mirror, made up of 798 segments, will have a diameter of 39.3 meters, exceeding the size of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Strategically positioned in the Atacama Desert, at an altitude of 3,050 meters on the Cerro Armazones mountain, the telescope will benefit from some of the clearest skies on the planet. According to astrophysicist Itziar de Gregorio, the ELT will allow for detailed exploration of stars in other galaxies and analysis of the atmospheres of exoplanets in search of signs of life.

Although assembling the mirrors remains a major technical challenge, project manager Tobias Muller emphasizes the complexity of the optical system consisting of several interconnected mirrors. Once completed, the ELT will be the largest infrared optical telescope in the world.

