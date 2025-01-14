World's oceans reach record temperatures, climate alarm signal

Versiunea în limba română

The planet's oceans reached the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2024, according to a recently published study cited by the DPA agency. The records apply to both surface temperatures and heat stored down to depths of 2,000 meters, indicate researchers led by Lijing Cheng from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

• The crucial role of the oceans in the climate system

The oceans play an essential role in regulating the planet's climate, absorbing approximately 90% of the heat generated by the increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases. This process directly influences the weather by releasing heat and moisture into the atmosphere. According to the study, the warming of the oceans is experiencing a significant acceleration down to depths of 2,000 meters. "Since 1986, the oceans have absorbed three times more heat annually than they did during the period 1958-1985," said the 54 researchers involved in the study, published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences. Data collected since 1958 show a significant increase in surface temperatures since the 1950s. Compared with the average for the period 1981-2010, the ocean surface temperature in an average year in 2024 was 0.61 degrees Celsius higher.

• Impact on weather and ecosystems

The heat accumulated in the oceans influences the speed with which heat and moisture are transferred to the atmosphere, having a direct impact on extreme weather phenomena. The research team warned that this increased energy transfer will intensify storms, increasing the severity of rainfall, the intensity of winds and the frequency of flooding. "The additional heat and moisture entering the atmosphere will lead to more intense storms, heavier rainfall, stronger winds and greater flooding," the researchers say in their paper. In addition to the impact on weather, warming oceans are contributing to a reduction in the oxygen content of marine waters, threatening ecosystems and marine life. This phenomenon can have serious consequences for biodiversity and the sustainability of aquatic resources.

• Alarm signals for the future

Another alarming aspect of the study is the annual fluctuations in surface temperatures, which make it difficult to determine a clear acceleration in the rate of warming. However, the general trend of increasing temperatures is undeniable. The researchers warn that if this pace continues, the consequences will become increasingly severe for the climate, ecosystems and societies. The study highlights the urgent need for global policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming. The oceans, although a vital resource for life on Earth, are sending a clear signal that the climate balance is in danger.