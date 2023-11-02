Young people, invited by authorities to live their real lives

Versiunea în limba română

Rediscovering authentic values represents a challenging endeavor at this moment. Laszlo Borbely, the Coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development, encouraged young people to live their real lives, engage in more conversations, and "open up" their hearts while attending an event aimed at promoting awareness of mental illnesses by ensuring universal access to information, education, and counseling services among the youth. Laszlo Borbely stated at the conclusion of the educational-cultural project "#HELP," "Tonight, we opened our hearts. I am still under the influence of this wonderful and true performance! It was extraordinary! You transitioned from the virtual to reality. Unfortunately, sometimes, young people no longer know how to differentiate. You need to live real life, you need to talk more, you need to open up your hearts!" The Coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development emphasized that he would continue to support projects that provide young people with a safe space for expression and inspire them to become active members of society. Arts dell'Anima announced the successful completion of the educational-cultural project "#HELP," supported by the General Secretariat of the Government, Department for Sustainable Development. The project aimed to promote awareness of mental illnesses by ensuring universal access to information, education, and counseling services for young people. Ramona Dabija, Chief Police Commissioner and Director of the National Anti-Drug Agency, spoke at this meeting, guiding young people struggling with drug use toward free counseling in a new program set to be launched. Additionally, Dr. Adrian Marinescu, the Chief Medical Director of the "Prof. Dr. Matei Balş" National Institute of Infectious Diseases, emphasized the importance of treatment and highlighted how the performance presents real-life situations that anyone can face. Within the project, there were 6 representatives in 5 locations: Excelsior Theater Bucharest, George Ciprian Theater Buzău, Tudor Vianu Theater Giurgiu, Toma Caragiu Theater Ploieşti, and the Radu Şerban Municipal Cultural Center Caracal.