Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Robert Burlan, Raiffeisen Asset Management: "The Hidroelectrica IPO had a catalytic effect on the local capital market"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 12 iulie

Robert Burlan, Raiffeisen Asset Management: "The Hidroelectrica IPO had a catalytic effect on the local capital market"

Versiunea în limba română

"Even in the context of the normalization of prices in the energy market, the company maintains the perspective of delivering solid financial results in the coming period"

"Hidroelectrica has the capacity to support major investment projects, which can contribute to the growth and diversification of the activity in the medium and long term"

The listing of Hidroelectrica on the Bucharest Stock Exchange contributed to the expansion of the local investment offer, to the consolidation of the institutional and retail investor base, as well as to the increase in the liquidity of the local market, says Robert Burlan, CFA, Head of Investment Management of Raiffeisen Asset Management.

"At the same time, the company's capitalization and liquidity create the prerequisites for the promotion of the Romanian market to emerging market status, by the index provider MSCI. The IPO also had a catalytic effect on the local market, considering the considerable sums mobilized, some of which later returned to the market, as well as as a result of the special dividend distributed by Fondul Proprietatea from the proceeds from the sale of the stake, which supported demand for local stocks," the analyst added.

"Solid demand from local institutional investors - a factor that supported the evolution of the share price"

From the point of view of the Raiffeisen Asset Management team, the positive dynamics of the Hidroelectrica share price after the listing was supported by a number of factors such as: the positive financial results of the company, taking into account the favorable context in the energy market, the consistent dividend proposal, the inclusion the action in local and foreign stock indices with a significant weight, as well as the solid demand from local institutional investors, considering also the green component of the company.

Related to the outlook for the evolution of the company's share price, according to the CFA analyst, even in the context of the normalization of prices in the energy market, the company maintains the prospect of delivering solid financial results in the coming period, given its significant position in the electricity generation and supply markets. "At the same time, the company has the ability to support major investment projects, which can contribute to the growth and diversification of the activity in the medium and long term", concluded Robert Burlan.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

12 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 12 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

12 iulie
Ediţia din 12.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9749
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5873
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1059
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9053
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur351.4006

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb