Tanczos Barna: We must be prepared to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine

Companies in our country, private or state-owned, must be prepared to participate in the reconstruction process of Ukraine, said yesterday the Minister of Finance, Tanczos Barna, on the occasion of the event that marked the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) of the latest issue of Fidelis government bonds.

The Minister said: "We are the country that will have the greatest opportunity when a reconstruction process begins in Ukraine, and Romanian companies must benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine. I hope that peace will be closer and closer, negotiations have begun even if there are many discussions regarding the way in which they are negotiated, and we must be prepared, through Romanian companies, regardless of whether they are private or state-owned, to participate in this reconstruction process. We have a strategic geographical position, we have the longest border with Ukraine, we have the port infrastructure that will greatly help Romanian companies to get involved in this reconstruction process, which will certainly be seen in the stock market evolution of listed companies".

Regarding the financing of the budget deficit, Tanczos Barna emphasized the Ministry's preference to borrow from domestic investors, so that individuals or companies in our country benefit from the interests paid that can represent sources for new investments.

The Minister stated: "Fidelis government bonds represent a first trial, a first step for many investors towards the capital market. For the Ministry of Finance, the number one priority is to finance the deficit at the lowest possible costs. The costs exist anyway, so why not turn our attention to Romanian investors, individuals and companies, and why not pay these interests to investors in the country. Thus, we can keep these amounts as sources for growth and further investments, for the citizens and companies of Romania. At the same time, we can generate this flow to the capital market, which is starting to open up new perspectives for investors".

According to the minister, starting this year, both Fidelis and Tezaur will have monthly issues, so there will be more opportunities for those who want to invest in Romanian government bonds.

"The growth rate (ed. of the amounts placed in government bonds intended for the population) has been constant in the last five years, but I expect the spectacular evolution to occur in 2025, and the months of January and February, through both Tezaur and Fidelis issues, demonstrate this. Investors in the country trust government bonds, consider them safe and with attractive interest rates, representing an option for anyone who wants to invest in Romania", said Tanczos Barna.

The Minister added: "We will continue to reduce the exposure (external) of the Romanian Ministry of Finance in terms of deficit financing. Our interest is that the external exposure be as low as possible and that the income generated from these bond issues, Eurobonds, be as profitable as possible for investors in the country."

Through the first issue of Fidelis government bonds this year, carried out between February 7 and 14, the Ministry of Finance collected over 4.3 billion lei from the population, exceeding the previous maximum from October 2024, of 3.5 billion lei. Interest rates were up to 7.95% for investments in lei and 6.25% for those in euros. The nominal values are 100 lei for securities in the national currency and 100 euros for securities in the European currency, which are tradable on the BVB.