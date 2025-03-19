Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Academy Library to Host Exhibition Dedicated to History of Journalism

O.D.
English Section / 19 martie

Academy Library to Host Exhibition Dedicated to History of Journalism

Versiunea în limba română

An exhibition dedicated to the history of Romanian journalism will open on Thursday at the Academy Library. The following speakers will speak at the opening: acad. Marius Andruh, vice president of the Romanian Academy, director of the Academy Library, prof. eng. Nicolae Noica, honorary member of the Academy, and the director of the Bibliography Department, Daniela Stanciu, inform the Communication and Public Relations Department of the Library of the Romanian Academy. The exhibition presents original reference titles that have gone out of print, spectacular copies of avant-garde publications, special illustrated magazines, posters and advertisements in the press, caricatures, but also documents relating to the evolution of the newspaper guild, such as the painting of the Bucharest Journalists' Union, established on April 5, 1900, whose honorary president was Queen Elisabeta. There is no shortage of newspapers that, during the interwar period, had reached dizzying circulations: "Universul' - 200,000 copies, "Dimineaţa' - 100,000, "Adevărul' - 50,000, "Curentul' - 40,000, etc., in a period with hundreds of publications at a national level. The exhibition, to which admission is free, is open from March 20 to 28 and can be visited daily between 9:00 and 16:00.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

