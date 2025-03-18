Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
AFCN: 48 million lei for cultural projects

O.D.
English Section / 18 martie

AFCN: 48 million lei for cultural projects

Versiunea în limba română

The Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN) announces the allocation of 48 million lei for the financing of cultural projects in session II/2025.

Non-reimbursable funding will be granted for cultural projects carried out between July and December 31, 2025, with cultural projects being classified into 11 thematic areas: Visual Arts, Theater, Music, Dance, Digital Art and New Media, Education through Culture, Cultural Intervention, Material Cultural Heritage, Intangible Cultural Heritage, Promotion of Written Culture, Repetitive Projects. AFCN Director, Irina Cios stated: "With the support of colleagues from the Ministry of Culture, the quarterly budget sheet for the National Cultural Fund was issued with priority and we are thus in a position to announce all the information regarding the framework for the current session. The period for registering funding applications in the SDFC platform - the Digital System for Culture Financing processes, which began on March 1, ends on April 15, at 5:00 p.m., according to legal provisions". Irina Cios also stated that the experience of the previous session showed that over 80% of funding applications were completed on the last day: "I urge all applicants not to leave the completion of project submission to the last minute, in order to have time to reread the funding application with a clear eye".

In order to be able to upload a funding application, applicants who did not participate in session I/2025 will have to create an access account in SDFC, being a mandatory condition the possession of a qualified electronic signature by the legal representative or by an authorized person. At the same time, AFCN invites experts interested in getting involved in the evaluation process of funding requests submitted in session II/2025 to register their candidacy in the new SDFC platform (fonduri-cultura.ro).

