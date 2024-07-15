Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Alexandru Petrescu, ASF President: "The Bucharest Stock Exchange is a good alternative for financing the Romanian economy"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 15 iulie

Alexandru Petrescu, ASF President

"In the National Recovery and Resilience Plan we have funds dedicated to listing preparations"

The listing of Hidroelectrica together with the issues of Fidelis state bonds have created an investment culture in our country and it is important for investors and entrepreneurs to understand that the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) represents a good alternative for financing the Romanian economy, Alexandru said on Friday Petrescu, President of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), on the occasion of the event that marked one year since Hidroelectrica's debut on the BSE.

Referring to the listing of the energy producer, the President of ASF said: "It was a moment of inspiration for the direct decision-makers and the indirect ones from the political environment. I would like this listing to inspire other decision-makers - politicians, entrepreneurs, holders of large stakes in companies ready to be listed or who may consider a pre-listing path. We have the AeRO Market, we have the Regulated Market, there are prerequisites for these companies to consider financing models through the stock market".

Alexandru Petrescu added: "The Financial Supervisory Authority creates the premises for listings that can become success stories, as Hidroelectrica has proven. During the first six months of my mandate, together with my colleagues from the capital market, I initiated many projects to modernize the legislative framework related to the entire listing activity. In the National Recovery and Resilience Plan we have funds dedicated to listing preparations, dedicated to corporate governance programs. In addition, we have the obligation to list a number of companies owned by the Romanian State. Therefore, in the next two years we will see many more success stories. It is important that they exist, have a predictable frequency, so that the investment culture created by the listing of Hidroelectrica is consolidated. And the individual and institutional investor, the entrepreneur, should understand that the Bucharest Stock Exchange is a good alternative for financing the Romanian economy".

Hidroelectrica debuted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 12, 2023, after the largest public offer in BVB history, through which Fondul Proprietatea sold 19.94% of Hidro, the entire holding in the energy producer, the value of the transaction rising to around 9.3 billion lei (1.88 billion euros).

