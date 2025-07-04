Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Alin Brendea, Prime Transaction: Dividend tax increase mitigates one of the competitive advantages of the local stock exchange

A.I.
English Section / 4 iulie

Alin Brendea, Prime Transaction: Dividend tax increase mitigates one of the competitive advantages of the local stock exchange

"It is not a large enough increase in taxation to overwhelmingly change the attractiveness of the local market for dividend-based investment strategies," believes the Prime analyst

Increasing the dividend tax is seen as one of the methods of increasing the state's tax revenues. Basically, a year ago, the dividend tax was 8%, which means that, in a short period of time, we are witnessing a doubling of it, Alin Brendea, a stock market analyst at Prime Transaction, recently wrote in a report.

Increasing the dividend tax to 16% will reduce the attractiveness of dividend stocks listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). "If 92 lei of gross dividend distributed was collected a year ago, now the net dividend collected will be 86 lei. As such, the net dividend yield decreases," the analyst wrote.

Therefore, one of the competitive advantages of the local stock market is being mitigated, namely the high yields of net dividends received by investors. "Years in a row, the Romanian market has been ranked among the top European stock exchanges in terms of the dividend yield distributed by the most important listed stocks (which make up the BET index). It was perhaps the most important sales message of the local market, in search of new investors," says Alin Brendea.

In his opinion, once the measure is implemented, a trend towards smaller dividend distributions is likely to emerge, with shareholders opting for more tax-advantaged methods of using the company's profits.

"Dividends could be replaced by granting free shares or share buybacks in order to cancel them," the stock market analyst also pointed out. However, it is not a large enough increase in taxation to overwhelmingly change the attractiveness of the local market for dividend-based investment strategies, Brendea says, adding: "There is also a bureaucratic advantage - equalizing tax rates (between dividend and profit) simplifies tax calculations."

One of the measures in the government program that should bring more money to the state budget to reduce the enormous deficit, which last year amounted to 9.3% of GDP, is the increase in the dividend tax from 10%, as it is currently, to 16% starting next year. The 10% rate came into effect at the beginning of this year.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 iulie
Ediţia din 04.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0603
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2917
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4141
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8612
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur461.6576

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb