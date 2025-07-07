Allergies explode in Europe: pollen and fires degrade air across the continent

Versiunea în limba română

Europe faced one of the most intense springs in terms of pollen levels in the atmosphere in 2025. The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), quoted by AFP, announced that in May there was a sharp seasonal release of pollen, with values considered "extreme" in the northeast of the continent. Countries such as Finland reported record increases in the concentration of birch pollen - a situation that generated respiratory symptoms even in people without previously diagnosed allergies. "In Finland, birch pollen reached such a high level that it caused reactions even among the population without a history of allergies. It is a rare and alarming phenomenon," explained CAMS researchers.

• Southern Europe: Grasses on the offensive

At the same time, a significant increase in grass and olive pollen has been reported in southern Europe - especially in the Iberian Peninsula, Italy and Greece. Prolonged exposure to these allergens aggravates respiratory symptoms among vulnerable populations: children, the elderly and people with asthma or allergic rhinitis. Against the backdrop of global warming, the pollen season is extending and becoming more severe. High temperatures and pollution favor both the production and dispersion of pollen over long distances.

• Respiratory allergies: the invisible epidemic of the 21st century

According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, one in two European adults could suffer from some form of respiratory allergy. The prevalence has already tripled in the last three decades. Specialists warn that climate change, urbanization and air pollution will continue to worsen this trend. "Allergies are no longer a seasonal or minor problem. They are becoming a major public health problem in Europe, with significant social and economic implications,” warns the European Society of Clinical Allergy.

• Wildfires are exacerbating the air crisis

In addition to pollen, air quality has been seriously affected by the waves of wildfires in northwestern Europe. According to CAMS, the UK recorded its second highest level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions in April in the last two decades, after the record set in 2003. In parallel, the Netherlands reported unprecedented levels of pollution caused by wildfires at this time of year. Air contaminated with particles from wildfires can have a major impact on the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Combined with increased pollen levels, these conditions could lead to alarming increases in respiratory emergencies in European hospitals.

Copernicus data confirms that the effects of global warming are becoming more visible. Pollen from many species is present in the atmosphere for weeks - or even months - longer than traditionally. Daily concentrations are also higher than in the past. The natural cycle of vegetation is disrupted, and plants are producing pollen in record volumes. Some studies also indicate an increase in the allergenicity of pollen, i.e. its potential to trigger stronger allergic reactions than in the past.

• Consequences and measures: a race against time

Faced with these challenges, public health and environmental experts are calling for urgent action at European level. Among the proposed solutions are: expanding warning systems on pollen levels; planting less allergenic species in urban areas; combating deforestation and reforesting affected areas; stricter measures to prevent wildfires; regulating industrial and transport emissions.

At the same time, medical authorities insist on increasing awareness and access to diagnosis and treatment for allergic diseases.

• Air increasingly difficult to breathe

The spring of 2025 has become a new alarm signal regarding the accelerated degradation of air quality in Europe. The combination of climate change, excess pollen and increasingly frequent fires is putting pressure on the health of the population. A coherent strategy and rapid action are needed before this respiratory crisis becomes chronic.