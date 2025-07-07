Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Allergies explode in Europe: pollen and fires degrade air across the continent

O.D.
English Section / 7 iulie

Allergies explode in Europe: pollen and fires degrade air across the continent

Versiunea în limba română

Europe faced one of the most intense springs in terms of pollen levels in the atmosphere in 2025. The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), quoted by AFP, announced that in May there was a sharp seasonal release of pollen, with values considered "extreme" in the northeast of the continent. Countries such as Finland reported record increases in the concentration of birch pollen - a situation that generated respiratory symptoms even in people without previously diagnosed allergies. "In Finland, birch pollen reached such a high level that it caused reactions even among the population without a history of allergies. It is a rare and alarming phenomenon," explained CAMS researchers.

Southern Europe: Grasses on the offensive

At the same time, a significant increase in grass and olive pollen has been reported in southern Europe - especially in the Iberian Peninsula, Italy and Greece. Prolonged exposure to these allergens aggravates respiratory symptoms among vulnerable populations: children, the elderly and people with asthma or allergic rhinitis. Against the backdrop of global warming, the pollen season is extending and becoming more severe. High temperatures and pollution favor both the production and dispersion of pollen over long distances.

Respiratory allergies: the invisible epidemic of the 21st century

According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, one in two European adults could suffer from some form of respiratory allergy. The prevalence has already tripled in the last three decades. Specialists warn that climate change, urbanization and air pollution will continue to worsen this trend. "Allergies are no longer a seasonal or minor problem. They are becoming a major public health problem in Europe, with significant social and economic implications,” warns the European Society of Clinical Allergy.

Wildfires are exacerbating the air crisis

In addition to pollen, air quality has been seriously affected by the waves of wildfires in northwestern Europe. According to CAMS, the UK recorded its second highest level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions in April in the last two decades, after the record set in 2003. In parallel, the Netherlands reported unprecedented levels of pollution caused by wildfires at this time of year. Air contaminated with particles from wildfires can have a major impact on the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Combined with increased pollen levels, these conditions could lead to alarming increases in respiratory emergencies in European hospitals.

Copernicus data confirms that the effects of global warming are becoming more visible. Pollen from many species is present in the atmosphere for weeks - or even months - longer than traditionally. Daily concentrations are also higher than in the past. The natural cycle of vegetation is disrupted, and plants are producing pollen in record volumes. Some studies also indicate an increase in the allergenicity of pollen, i.e. its potential to trigger stronger allergic reactions than in the past.

Consequences and measures: a race against time

Faced with these challenges, public health and environmental experts are calling for urgent action at European level. Among the proposed solutions are: expanding warning systems on pollen levels; planting less allergenic species in urban areas; combating deforestation and reforesting affected areas; stricter measures to prevent wildfires; regulating industrial and transport emissions.

At the same time, medical authorities insist on increasing awareness and access to diagnosis and treatment for allergic diseases.

Air increasingly difficult to breathe

The spring of 2025 has become a new alarm signal regarding the accelerated degradation of air quality in Europe. The combination of climate change, excess pollen and increasingly frequent fires is putting pressure on the health of the population. A coherent strategy and rapid action are needed before this respiratory crisis becomes chronic.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

07 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 07 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

07 iulie
Ediţia din 07.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

04 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0600
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2961
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4155
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8673
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur460.7924

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb