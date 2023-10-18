Analysts: It is unlikely that we will have attacks in Romania, but we must be prepared for anything

Versiunea în limba română

It is unlikely that there will be attacks like the one in Brussels in Romania, according to analysts in the field, who say that we have not been the main targets of such events in the past either. Romania is considered by many to be a country with zero Islamophobia and, therefore, we are not on the radar of problem states. However, we must be vigilant, because something similar can happen without us wanting to intersect with the problem, experts say. Emphasizing that, in our country, there is a committee that coordinates the situation and has permanent meetings and that the institutions are attentive to risks of this kind, the cited analysts told us that, from the beginning, everyone thought that there would be problems from new in Europe, with the outbreak of war in Israel. "The vacation is almost over, bad times have come. We have to hope for the best, but we also have to be prepared, from all points of view, for the worst, since everything is connected", concluded the quoted sources.

In the opinion of Aurel Cazacu, military analyst, all these terrorist actions are ordered by someone: "It is an order from Russia, they want to shift their attention from Ukraine - the war in Israel appeared and now they want to show that even Europe is not so sure, as he claims, that there may be insecurity problems. These actions seem singular, like lone wolves, but they are ordered. Those Arabs have no weapons of their own, someone gives them weapons, pays them and tells them what to do. They are classic terrorist attacks, in which those who execute them are not always aware of what they are doing. They can be drugged and, against the background of poverty, because they receive money, they do what they are told. The bottom line of these problems is that they create confusion, worry, fear, which has negative repercussions on political factors, but also on an economic level - in the field of tourism, supply, those who commute, suspicions appear on those who have certain of the face. Therefore, those who cause these attacks have an interest in shifting attention - they haven't said anything about the war in Ukraine for a week."

Aurel Cazacu is of the opinion that, in Romania, we have well-trained, well-led authorities and that there are institutions that relate to the professional factor of actions to prevent situations of this kind. The services, the Police, the Army, the Ministry of the Interior have leaders, they have professional people and we don't have to make any compromises, highlights the specialist, appreciating that, when you foresee, you don't let anything intervene: "The earlier measures are taken, the as long as these situations are controlled and no compromises are allowed, the faster the problems can be prevented, so that no one has the courage to act. In the city center and in certain areas of the country, the police must intensify their patrols".

Normally, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) should already be on alert, against the background of the war in Israel and considering the attacks that took place these days in Europe, believes Nicu Fălcoi, the vice-president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. In his opinion, it is unlikely that something like this will happen in Romania, but the SRI must be on the alert. Nicu Falcoi told us: "At the European level, I am afraid that such attacks will take place again, but I hope that the security services will be as present as possible and limit any such event to the maximum. Up to this moment I believe that the events were singular, but it is not excluded that we will witness some coordinated manifestations. I hope that in Romania the necessary preventive measures have already been taken, because, although the risk is lower here, it is still not completely reduced".

As a result of the attacks that took place in the last week in Europe, some countries, such as France, decided to raise the security alert to the highest level.