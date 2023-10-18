Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Analysts: It is unlikely that we will have attacks in Romania, but we must be prepared for anything

Emilia Olescu
English Section / 18 octombrie

Aurel Cazacu, military analyst and Nicu Fălcoi, vice-president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Aurel Cazacu, military analyst and Nicu Fălcoi, vice-president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Versiunea în limba română

Aurel Cazacu: "All these terrorist actions are ordered by Russia" Nicu Fălcoi: "I am afraid that such attacks will take place again, at the European level"

It is unlikely that there will be attacks like the one in Brussels in Romania, according to analysts in the field, who say that we have not been the main targets of such events in the past either. Romania is considered by many to be a country with zero Islamophobia and, therefore, we are not on the radar of problem states. However, we must be vigilant, because something similar can happen without us wanting to intersect with the problem, experts say. Emphasizing that, in our country, there is a committee that coordinates the situation and has permanent meetings and that the institutions are attentive to risks of this kind, the cited analysts told us that, from the beginning, everyone thought that there would be problems from new in Europe, with the outbreak of war in Israel. "The vacation is almost over, bad times have come. We have to hope for the best, but we also have to be prepared, from all points of view, for the worst, since everything is connected", concluded the quoted sources.

In the opinion of Aurel Cazacu, military analyst, all these terrorist actions are ordered by someone: "It is an order from Russia, they want to shift their attention from Ukraine - the war in Israel appeared and now they want to show that even Europe is not so sure, as he claims, that there may be insecurity problems. These actions seem singular, like lone wolves, but they are ordered. Those Arabs have no weapons of their own, someone gives them weapons, pays them and tells them what to do. They are classic terrorist attacks, in which those who execute them are not always aware of what they are doing. They can be drugged and, against the background of poverty, because they receive money, they do what they are told. The bottom line of these problems is that they create confusion, worry, fear, which has negative repercussions on political factors, but also on an economic level - in the field of tourism, supply, those who commute, suspicions appear on those who have certain of the face. Therefore, those who cause these attacks have an interest in shifting attention - they haven't said anything about the war in Ukraine for a week."

Aurel Cazacu is of the opinion that, in Romania, we have well-trained, well-led authorities and that there are institutions that relate to the professional factor of actions to prevent situations of this kind. The services, the Police, the Army, the Ministry of the Interior have leaders, they have professional people and we don't have to make any compromises, highlights the specialist, appreciating that, when you foresee, you don't let anything intervene: "The earlier measures are taken, the as long as these situations are controlled and no compromises are allowed, the faster the problems can be prevented, so that no one has the courage to act. In the city center and in certain areas of the country, the police must intensify their patrols".

Normally, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) should already be on alert, against the background of the war in Israel and considering the attacks that took place these days in Europe, believes Nicu Fălcoi, the vice-president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. In his opinion, it is unlikely that something like this will happen in Romania, but the SRI must be on the alert. Nicu Falcoi told us: "At the European level, I am afraid that such attacks will take place again, but I hope that the security services will be as present as possible and limit any such event to the maximum. Up to this moment I believe that the events were singular, but it is not excluded that we will witness some coordinated manifestations. I hope that in Romania the necessary preventive measures have already been taken, because, although the risk is lower here, it is still not completely reduced".

As a result of the attacks that took place in the last week in Europe, some countries, such as France, decided to raise the security alert to the highest level.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

18 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 18 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

18 octombrie
Ediţia din 18.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
Apanova
BTPay
Electromagnetica
Apanova
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9676
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7073
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2205
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7263
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur291.0392

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ccib.ro
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu
hipo.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb