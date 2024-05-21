ANAT requests additional funds for IMM Invest Plus loans

Versiunea în limba română

Dissatisfaction with tourism actors is still high, despite the fact that the authorities have repeatedly announced the granting of multiple facilities in support of small and medium-sized enterprises, including the state aid scheme, IMM Invest Plus. The representatives of the National Association of Travel Agencies claim that the reality, unfortunately, is much less optimistic, and the amounts granted are up to five times lower than the requests, and the "first come, first served" criterion has generated a real fierce competition for the extremely limited funds allocated to banks. Adrian Voican, vice-president of the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT), claims that travel agencies, already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis in Ukraine, the challenges in Israel, inflation and the difficult access to financing, cannot benefit of the state aid scheme due to the imposed financial criteria. He also recalled that the HORECA 2 program, although legislated, was not implemented due to governmental misunderstandings, especially between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism. ANAT, together with the other patronages in tourism, requests the addition of funds intended for this aid scheme, so that they reach the companies that need it the most: "It is necessary that the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, the National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises from Romania (CNIPMMR), the National Credit Guarantee Fund for SMEs (FNGCIMM), employers' federations, the Romanian Tourism Employers' Federation (FPTR), the Romanian Hospitality Industry Employers' Federation (FPIOR), affiliated banks and the Ministry of Finance, along with The Prime Minister, to make every effort to ensure that the funds reach those affected in a real way". Adrian Voican declared: "We know that it is an election year and that is why we request that IMM Invest Plus is not just "dust in the eyes", an element of image and electoral praise, but a real help, as stated in the motivation emergency ordinance. We request the addition of funds and the assurance that they also reach the travel agencies. In addition, the funds ran out on the first day of release. For the purpose of the funds, the refinancing expenses of other credits for the financing of working capital and for investments are provided, respectively the expenses for the acquisition of social shares and shares. But the banks do not refinance previous IMM Invest loans that have reached maturity or entered the period with high interest rates, which adds even more to the difficulties encountered by SMEs". The National Association of Travel Agencies has announced that it will continue to fight for the rights and needs of its members, ensuring that their voices are heard and that support measures are implemented correctly and effectively.