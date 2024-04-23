Artificial Intelligence also predicts employee resignations

Versiunea în limba română

Artificial Intelligence not only replaces some of the employees, but also predicts their resignations. It is known, trouble never comes alone. Employers worried about employee turnover or wondering how long a recruit will stay at their new job may soon be relying on artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the next hire that could leave the company he works for. One such computer program was developed by researchers in Japan to help companies provide specific support to their employees in order to discourage them from quitting. Employee data, from their presence at work to personal information such as age and gender, is analyzed by the new computer system created by a professor from Tokyo City University with the help of a local start-up. The program also analyzes data associated with former employees who have left the company. Based on all this data, the new software predicts, in percentages, the resignation rate for new employees, explained Professor Naruhito Shiratori. "We are in the testing phase of this AI tool in several companies, creating a model for each of them." , added the Japanese researcher. Employers could use the results provided by the new program to "suggest to the employee at increased risk of resignation - without showing him the raw results, which could shock him - that the company is ready to offer him support, since the AI predicts that he could to face certain difficulties", said Naruhito Shriatori. To develop the new computer program, the researchers relied on a previous study that used AI to predict the type of university students who are likely to drop out. Japanese companies traditionally hire young graduates around the same time each year, in April. But about 10% of new employees leave their job in the first year of activity and about 30% in the first three years after employment, according to government data. Japanese companies are increasingly trying to offer support to their young employees, against the background of the accelerated demographic decline in the Japanese archipelago, which is creating labor shortages in many sectors of activity.