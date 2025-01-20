Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

BOR organizes several major events dedicated to the "Centennial Year 2025"

O.D.
English Section / 20 ianuarie

Photo source: ziarullumina.ro

Photo source: ziarullumina.ro

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Patriarchate is preparing several important events on the occasion of its 100th anniversary. The general proclamation of the canonization of the 16 Romanian Saints, on February 4, and the Consecration of the National Cathedral and the opening of the place of worship on October 26 are among the important events dedicated to the Centennial Year 2025, which will take place over the next few months. According to the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate, on February 4, the Romanian Orthodox Church will celebrate 100 years since its elevation to the rank of Patriarchate, a day that will also coincide with the general proclamation of the canonization of the 16 Romanian Saints by the Patriarch of Romania surrounded by the hierarchs of the Holy Synod. Subsequently, the local proclamation of each saint will take place in the diocese that submitted the arguments for his canonization, on the date of his celebration. The preparation and consecration of the Holy and Great Myrrh, used in the Mystery of Chrismation and in the consecration of all places of worship, will take place on April 17, followed by the marking of the 140th anniversary of the recognition of the autocephaly of the Romanian Orthodox Church on April 25, an event that will coincide with the celebration of the Spring of Healing. Between May 13-17, the International Theological Symposium dedicated to the Centennial Year and the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea will take place in Bucharest. The consecration of the National Cathedral and its opening for service will take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The National Cathedral will be consecrated by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople and by the Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the presence of the members of the Holy Synod. All these events and important dates will be highlighted through official presentations throughout this year, the Patriarchate also informs. The year 2025 has been proclaimed the Year of Tribute to the Centenary of the Romanian Patriarchate and the Commemorative Year of the Romanian Orthodox Spirituals and Confessors of the 20th Century.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

20 ianuarie
Ediţia din 20.01.2025
danescu.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8284
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2980
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8939
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur419.8038

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb