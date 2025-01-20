BOR organizes several major events dedicated to the "Centennial Year 2025"

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Patriarchate is preparing several important events on the occasion of its 100th anniversary. The general proclamation of the canonization of the 16 Romanian Saints, on February 4, and the Consecration of the National Cathedral and the opening of the place of worship on October 26 are among the important events dedicated to the Centennial Year 2025, which will take place over the next few months. According to the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate, on February 4, the Romanian Orthodox Church will celebrate 100 years since its elevation to the rank of Patriarchate, a day that will also coincide with the general proclamation of the canonization of the 16 Romanian Saints by the Patriarch of Romania surrounded by the hierarchs of the Holy Synod. Subsequently, the local proclamation of each saint will take place in the diocese that submitted the arguments for his canonization, on the date of his celebration. The preparation and consecration of the Holy and Great Myrrh, used in the Mystery of Chrismation and in the consecration of all places of worship, will take place on April 17, followed by the marking of the 140th anniversary of the recognition of the autocephaly of the Romanian Orthodox Church on April 25, an event that will coincide with the celebration of the Spring of Healing. Between May 13-17, the International Theological Symposium dedicated to the Centennial Year and the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea will take place in Bucharest. The consecration of the National Cathedral and its opening for service will take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The National Cathedral will be consecrated by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople and by the Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the presence of the members of the Holy Synod. All these events and important dates will be highlighted through official presentations throughout this year, the Patriarchate also informs. The year 2025 has been proclaimed the Year of Tribute to the Centenary of the Romanian Patriarchate and the Commemorative Year of the Romanian Orthodox Spirituals and Confessors of the 20th Century.