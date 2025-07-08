Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

BRICS countries, threatened by Trump

V.R.
English Section / 8 iulie

BRICS countries, threatened by Trump

Versiunea în limba română

US President Donald Trump recently warned that he could impose additional 10% tariffs on countries that align with BRICS, EFE reports.

Leaders of the international organization, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, are currently attending a summit in Rio de Janeiro. Chinese leader Xi Jinping was absent from the event, while Russian President Vladimir Putin participated online.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Sunday night: "Any country that aligns with the anti-American policies of the BRICS will have to pay an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy."

In this context, China has drawn attention to the fact that the BRICS member states "are not seeking confrontation." Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said, according to AFP: "Regarding the imposition of tariffs, China has always expressed its position that tariff wars do not produce winners and protectionism does not allow progress. The BRICS countries promote openness, inclusion and win-win cooperation. The group does not get involved in confrontation between camps and does not target any country."

Donald Trump announced yesterday, two days before the deadline for trading partners to conclude agreements, that he would send the first letters threatening exorbitant tariffs to "recalcitrant" countries. Trump said he would send an initial series of 15 letters and warned that US tariffs on imports would return to the level he announced in April if the countries did not conclude agreements.

On Sunday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the tariffs, which are incorrectly called "reciprocal”, subject to a trade pause that expires on July 9, would go into effect on August 1. Donald Trump confirmed the information, and Lutnick explained: "I think we will have most of the countries on July 9, either by letter or by agreement, but the tariffs go into effect on August 1. The president sets the amount and the agreements.”

Putin: "The era of liberal globalization is over”

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared online on Sunday in front of BRICS leaders gathered for a summit that the era of liberal globalization is over and the future belongs to fast-growing emerging economies, which should increase the use of their national currencies in international trade, according to Reuters.

Putin stressed: "Everything shows that the liberal globalization model is becoming obsolete. The center of gravity of economic activity is shifting to emerging markets. The BRICS countries account for not only a third of the Earth's surface and almost half of the planet's population, but also 40% of the world economy, and their aggregate GDP at purchasing power parity has already reached $77 trillion, according to IMF data. In this indicator, the BRICS has significantly surpassed other associations, including the Group of Seven (G7), which accounts for $57 trillion. The BRICS countries must continue to develop." The Russian official called on the BRICS member states to intensify cooperation in areas such as natural resources, logistics, trade and finance.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

08 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 08 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

08 iulie
Ediţia din 08.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
SHE LEADS - Gala Excelenţei în Business
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0645
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3179
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4146
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8692
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur459.5007

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb