Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

BRICS Summit: The UN Secretary General calls for peace in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Ukraine

V.R.
English Section / 25 octombrie

Photo source: https://photo-summit.brics-russia2024.ru/en/

Photo source: https://photo-summit.brics-russia2024.ru/en/

Versiunea în limba română

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, yesterday called for peace in the Gaza Strip, but also for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Ukraine, reports the EFE agency.

His Majesty declared at the BRICS summit, held between October 22 and 24 in the Russian city of Kazan: "We need peace everywhere. We need peace in Gaza, with an immediate ceasefire and an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. We need peace in Lebanon, with an immediate cessation of hostilities. We need peace in Ukraine as well, a just peace, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and the resolutions of the General Assembly".

Also at the BRICS summit, the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, accused Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, claiming that the Israeli authorities launched, a year ago, "a destructive war". Mahmoud Abbas said: "The Palestinian people are currently suffering the greatest humanitarian catastrophe since the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948." In his opinion, the population of the northern Gaza Strip is dying of hunger, and the "Israeli settlers" are guilty of aggression, as they continue to try to expel the Palestinians from their homes.

Mahmoud Abbas also stated that all these actions represent a violation of international law and it is vital that UN calls and resolutions regarding an immediate ceasefire, allowing humanitarian access and the expulsion of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip are implemented as soon as possible.

And Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday that humanity is facing "major challenges", urging emerging economies to be a stabilizing force for peace. The leader from Beijing said at the BRICS summit, according to AFP: "Peace and development in the world continue to face major challenges. We must be a stabilizing force for peace, strengthen global security governance, and explore solutions to major problems that address both their symptoms and their root causes."

The Chinese president also called for the easing of tensions in the Middle East, considering that "there must not be more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon".

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 octombrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

25 octombrie
Ediţia din 25.10.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
veolia.ro
Apanova
rpia.ro
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Oct. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9733
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6060
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3222
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9707
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur405.2170

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
citiesoftomorrow.ro
cnipmmr.ro
thediplomat.ro
hipo.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb