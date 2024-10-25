BRICS Summit: The UN Secretary General calls for peace in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Ukraine

Versiunea în limba română

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, yesterday called for peace in the Gaza Strip, but also for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Ukraine, reports the EFE agency.

His Majesty declared at the BRICS summit, held between October 22 and 24 in the Russian city of Kazan: "We need peace everywhere. We need peace in Gaza, with an immediate ceasefire and an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. We need peace in Lebanon, with an immediate cessation of hostilities. We need peace in Ukraine as well, a just peace, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and the resolutions of the General Assembly".

Also at the BRICS summit, the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, accused Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, claiming that the Israeli authorities launched, a year ago, "a destructive war". Mahmoud Abbas said: "The Palestinian people are currently suffering the greatest humanitarian catastrophe since the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948." In his opinion, the population of the northern Gaza Strip is dying of hunger, and the "Israeli settlers" are guilty of aggression, as they continue to try to expel the Palestinians from their homes.

Mahmoud Abbas also stated that all these actions represent a violation of international law and it is vital that UN calls and resolutions regarding an immediate ceasefire, allowing humanitarian access and the expulsion of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip are implemented as soon as possible.

And Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday that humanity is facing "major challenges", urging emerging economies to be a stabilizing force for peace. The leader from Beijing said at the BRICS summit, according to AFP: "Peace and development in the world continue to face major challenges. We must be a stabilizing force for peace, strengthen global security governance, and explore solutions to major problems that address both their symptoms and their root causes."

The Chinese president also called for the easing of tensions in the Middle East, considering that "there must not be more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon".