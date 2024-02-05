Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Business Insider: "China is failing to stop the exodus of investors from its stock market"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 5 februarie

Business Insider: "China is failing to stop the exodus of investors from its stock market"

Versiunea în limba română

The market value of Chinese shares has fallen by about six trillion dollars, compared to the maximum reached in 2021, according to the American publication

January was the sixth consecutive month that foreign investors sold shares listed in China, according to a Bloomberg report, writes Business Insider. Last month, global funds sold 14.5 billion yuan -- about $2 billion -- of Chinese stocks as authorities in Beijing have yet to find a solution to stem the outflows, the publication noted.

According to Business Insider, the market value of Chinese stocks has fallen by about six trillion dollars from the peak reached in 2021. The world's second largest economy has not fully recovered from the shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, is facing serious problems in the real estate sector, deflation and demographic challenges, including an aging population and unemployment located at historic levels among young people.

"There is a very pessimistic narrative about China that is proving very difficult to dislodge," said Nicholas Spiro, partner at Lauressa Advisory. "The country is clearly not in the good graces of global investors."

On January 22, Bloomberg announced that the Chinese authorities are considering a rescue package for the stock market worth up to 278 billion dollars, money coming mainly from the offshore accounts of state-owned companies.

However, experts consulted by Business Insider believe that there is little chance that investors will return to China. The bleak outlook stems mainly from the real estate market, which accounts for most of the country's household wealth. Thus, with real estate values depreciating, people's willingness to spend has deteriorated, as has sentiment about the economy and markets. According to experts, massive structural problems in the real estate sector make it difficult to find and implement solutions to restore investor confidence in China.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

05 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 05 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

05 februarie
Ediţia din 05.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

02 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9728
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5697
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3393
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8308
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.8048

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb