Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Business Insider: Prospects of Trump's US presidential victory send selling off in emerging stocks

A.I.
English Section / 28 octombrie

Business Insider: Prospects of Trump's US presidential victory send selling off in emerging stocks

Versiunea în limba română

Former US president considers raising tariffs on imports by up to 20%; in the case of China, it targets tariffs of 60%, according to the american publication

Emerging market shares are falling as Republican Donald Trump's chances of winning the US presidency increase, and with them the likelihood that his tariff plan will be implemented, Business Insider writes.

The MSCI Emerging Markets index is heading for its biggest monthly decline since January, having, at mid-session late last week, fallen 3.1 percent from early October levels. Important names in the index, such as Samsung (-9%), Alibaba (-13%) or Tencent (-5%) suffered among the most important declines, providing about half of the decline of the share basket, according to the American publication.

Two weeks before the election, Trump's odds of victory had risen to 66 percent, according to prediction and betting site Polymarket, the highest since April, when his opponent was Joe Biden. At the end of last week, they had fallen slightly to 64%. On the other hand, opinion polls show a much tighter fight, with the latest national average compiled by RealClearPolitics showing Harris with a 48.7% chance of victory, compared to 48.5% for Trump, writes Business Insider.

According to the American publication, former President Donald Trump has proposed raising tariffs on imports from all countries by up to 20%, while imports from China will be subject to tariffs of 60%. Investors' fears of a trade war are not unfounded, as in 2018 the US President's trade war with China resulted in emerging market stocks significantly underperforming those in the United States.

Now, strategists believe the election is once again driving investors away from emerging markets as uncertainty rises. "The US election has become a key driver of uncertainty, with risk attitudes clearly moving towards a more cautious stance. In our recent interactions with clients, we sensed that the appetite of global emerging market investors to raise investment budgets in risky assets may be significantly reduced," Citi analysts wrote in a note published in mid-October.

According to the strategists, market sentiment was very different from a month ago, when investors were expecting higher earnings chances for Harris. "There has been a significant change in investor sentiment, so probably budgets (not for risky assets) have changed accordingly," Citi said.

Other factors, such as intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sell-off in bond markets, are driving investors away from riskier assets, Business Insider also writes.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 octombrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

28 octombrie
Ediţia din 28.10.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

IC&T

Suplimentul BURSA IC&T
veolia.ro
Apanova
rpia.ro
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Oct. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9732
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5955
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3022
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9656
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur401.8823

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
cnipmmr.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb