Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Business Insider: Why are negative energy prices more common in Europe?

A.I.
English Section / 23 august

Business Insider: Why are negative energy prices more common in Europe?

Versiunea în limba română

Europe has made substantial investments in green energy infrastructure to reduce dependence on Russian gas, according to Insider

Energy in Europe is increasingly trading at negative prices amid massive solar and wind production in the region, writes Business Insider.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that the price of electricity in several markets had fallen below zero. For example, on Tuesday in the German Futures Market the price of electricity was negative for six hours taken individually, according to data from the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT).

But as tariffs are usually agreed in advance, this does not mean that households receive refunds for their energy use. Day-ahead auctions are for raw energy, and negative prices in this market signal a significant imbalance between electricity demand and supply, caused by massive solar and wind power generation at the same time.

This situation comes after Europe has made substantial investments in the infrastructure necessary for green energy production, with a record number of solar panels being installed on the continent last year, to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas.

Germany stands out as having installed more solar generation capacity than consumer demand. Thus, in 2023, the country's solar capacity had reached 81.7 gigawatts, exceeding the manifested demand of 52.2 gigawatts, according to a May report by the economic research firm SEB Research.

According to Bloomberg, German wind production was expected to reach its highest level in four months in the middle of this week. In France, too, energy prices turned negative this summer, which led to the shutdown of nuclear power plants in June. Incidentally, reactor shutdowns are not uncommon, also taking place in Spain or Scandinavia.

According to SEB Research, one of the reasons why solar and wind power generation creates such inefficiencies is the lack of battery technology to store the electricity produced. This means that consumers may not even benefit from lower prices for the next day, as energy consumption is often higher during non-solar hours. The report also points out that capping prices can ultimately lead to a decrease in investment in solar energy production infrastructure. Instead, it would be beneficial if more funds were channeled into storage batteries and the grid.

But this does not mean that Europe's appetite for solar power generation is diminishing.

According to Reuters, Eastern European countries are now expanding their solar capacities. In the first seven months of the year, solar production increased by 55% compared to the previous year in Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Poland, writes Business Insider.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

23 august
Ediţia din 23.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9765
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4668
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2492
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8613
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur360.0863

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
notorium.ro
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb