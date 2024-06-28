Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Cloud resources, the preferred targets for cyber attacks

O.D.
English Section / 28 iunie

Cloud resources, the preferred targets for cyber attacks

Versiunea în limba română

The fight in the cyberspace between authorities and hackers is getting more complicated. Cloud resources have become the preferred targets for cyber attacks, with SaaS applications (31%), cloud storage (30%) and cloud management infrastructure (26%) being the most hunted, according to the Thales Cloud Security 2024 study. According to the company : "As the use of the cloud continues to be strategically vital for many organizations, cloud resources have become preferred targets for cyber attacks, with the most hunted being SaaS applications (31%), cloud storage (30%) and cloud management infrastructure (26%) As a result, protection measures have become a priority". According to the source cited, 44% of organizations have experienced a data security breach in the cloud, and 14% have reported an incident in the past 12 months. Human error and misconfiguration continued to be the leading causes of these breaches (31%), followed by exploiting known vulnerabilities (28%) and not using multi-factor authentication (17%). The study also indicates that the increasingly frequent use of the cloud in the organizational environment has led to an increase in the potential area of attack, considering that 66% of companies use more than 25 SaaS applications and almost half (47%) of corporate data are sensitive. Despite the increased security risks of critical data in the cloud, very few companies protect their data through encryption - less than 10% of organizations encrypt 80% or more of their sensitive data stored in the cloud. Sebastien Cano, senior vice president "Cloud Protection and Licensing activities" at Thales said: "The scalability and flexibility that the cloud offers are extremely attractive to organizations, so it is no wonder that they are essential to their security strategies However, as the attack surface on the cloud expands, organizations need to manage well the data they store in the cloud, the keys they use to encrypt it, and the ability to have full visibility into people accessing the data and how it is used. It is vital to address these challenges, especially as data sovereignty and privacy emerged as key concerns in this year's research." The study is the company's annual assessment of the latest cloud security threats, trends and emerging risks and was based on a global survey of 2,961 security and IT management professionals. In addition to the criteria regarding the level of knowledge regarding the general topic of the survey, respondents who indicated affiliation with organizations with annual revenues of less than 100 million dollars, but also with revenues between 100 and 250 million dollars, were excluded from the study. dollars, in selected countries.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

28 iunie
Ediţia din 28.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
APA NOVA
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6516
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1861
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8820
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur345.6809

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb