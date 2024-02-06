Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă
Corrigendum to racism

Corrigendum to racism

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 6 februarie

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

People who gravitate around domestic sports have given the corrigendum to racism and common sense in the last two days. He failed brilliantly on all levels, from the understanding of the phenomenon to the explanations intended to accuse or excuse. The first to step on the light bulb was a former great domestic player, currently a coach with great experience: Dorinel Munteanu. Cursed, spat on, done in all kinds of ways by a bunch of supporters near the visitors' reserve bench at the match Rapid - Oţelul (in Giuleşti there is a tradition in this sense, which does not bother the intransigent handlers of press releases intended to defend everything that is white-cherry), Dorinel Munteanu wanted to give a reply ... with the mantle. All said and done, he tried to pull a metaphor out of his meager quiver of words and executed a wonderful tirade that smacked of a mail of muddy racism. 24 hours later he tried to run some explanations (being convinced that telling someone they are "tanned" has nothing to do with racism) which only proved that he didn't understand anything and can always hit us with a racist metaphor in head. There was a lot of reaction to Dorinel's words, and the FC Rapid club did not miss the wording which, as we have reported before from this corner, gives us cold chills: "However, we remind Dorinel Munteanu that the stadium is neither a theater nor an opera.. ". Correct, the stadium is a "slum", where anything is possible, not racism, of course.

A few hours later, Beatrice Edwige, handball player of the FTC Budapest team, accused a Rapid fan of racism and had a very harsh speech (Rapid Bucharest was defeated on Sunday, at home, by the FTC Budapest team). The club from Giuleşti (CS Rapid now), which is now at the other end of racism, released ... a statement in which it was explained to the athlete from France that the gesture "has absolutely no racist connotation in the local culture". Absolutely clearly, the multipurpose hall is not a theater or an opera either. Racism is when we say it, not when you want it.

Which us, which you? Hard to say in the current geopolitical context!

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

06 februarie
Ediţia din 06.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9736
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6270
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3208
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8270
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.2057

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb