Versiunea în limba română

People who gravitate around domestic sports have given the corrigendum to racism and common sense in the last two days. He failed brilliantly on all levels, from the understanding of the phenomenon to the explanations intended to accuse or excuse. The first to step on the light bulb was a former great domestic player, currently a coach with great experience: Dorinel Munteanu. Cursed, spat on, done in all kinds of ways by a bunch of supporters near the visitors' reserve bench at the match Rapid - Oţelul (in Giuleşti there is a tradition in this sense, which does not bother the intransigent handlers of press releases intended to defend everything that is white-cherry), Dorinel Munteanu wanted to give a reply ... with the mantle. All said and done, he tried to pull a metaphor out of his meager quiver of words and executed a wonderful tirade that smacked of a mail of muddy racism. 24 hours later he tried to run some explanations (being convinced that telling someone they are "tanned" has nothing to do with racism) which only proved that he didn't understand anything and can always hit us with a racist metaphor in head. There was a lot of reaction to Dorinel's words, and the FC Rapid club did not miss the wording which, as we have reported before from this corner, gives us cold chills: "However, we remind Dorinel Munteanu that the stadium is neither a theater nor an opera.. ". Correct, the stadium is a "slum", where anything is possible, not racism, of course.

A few hours later, Beatrice Edwige, handball player of the FTC Budapest team, accused a Rapid fan of racism and had a very harsh speech (Rapid Bucharest was defeated on Sunday, at home, by the FTC Budapest team). The club from Giuleşti (CS Rapid now), which is now at the other end of racism, released ... a statement in which it was explained to the athlete from France that the gesture "has absolutely no racist connotation in the local culture". Absolutely clearly, the multipurpose hall is not a theater or an opera either. Racism is when we say it, not when you want it.

Which us, which you? Hard to say in the current geopolitical context!