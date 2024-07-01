Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Craftsmen are demanding more recognition from the authorities

O.D.
English Section / 1 iulie

Versiunea în limba română

Traditional crafts tell a true story about the people of a country. The organizers of the Transylvanian Crafts Festival in Târgu Mureş, which will take place on September 21 and 22, consider it extremely important that traditional crafts be included in the nomenclature of trades, especially since in Romania only three activities are officially recognized, while Hungary has already accredited 32 traditional trades. The Head of the Exhibitions Section of the Astra Museum in Sibiu, Karla Roşca, stated: "The Astra Museum collaborates with its specialists and with the representatives of the House of Transylvanian Traditions Foundation in order to identify and repertory the folk craftsmen, as well as the crafts and traditions practiced in the Transylvanian area. In the same time, the Astra Museum offers specialized consultancy and expertise in the organization and conduct of crafts fairs, organized by the Ardelean Traditions Foundation. We want the accreditation of crafts on a national level, because these crafts do not exist officially. There are some occupational standards that have were made in 2022-2023 on several crafts. The Astra Museum had a project with Norwegian funds and we have a vocational training center in Sibiu, but we have accredited only three crafts for now, mostly based on house construction: adobe crafts, carpentry and sculpture Stone".

The President of the "Ardelean House of Traditions" Foundation, Laszlo Kelemen, mentioned that he lived in Hungary for 36 years and that 32 traditional trades are already accredited there, and that he wants to contribute to saving these traditions in Romania as well: "I am convinced that the culture popular from Transylvania is common to all the nations that live here and can use this culture to strengthen their local identity. Our foundation was created precisely for the safeguarding of these traditions, we try to transmit this culture to the other generations. Because we see that popular traditional crafts are disappearing, as well as folklore, music and traditional dances (...) In Hungary, 32 traditional crafts are accredited and we would like to help this process in Romania as well with professional descriptions". The idea of saving popular traditions, crafts, music and dance was also emphasized by the representative of the Federation of Folk Art Associations, Gabriella Igyarto, who stated that she will contribute with her experience to the organization of the Ardelean Crafts Festival in Târgu Mureş.

Gabriella Igyarto stated that she recently participated in a specialized congress in Barcelona, and the unanimous conclusion of the participants was the need for common European efforts to save this invaluable material and immaterial heritage of humanity, represented by the traditions of each individual people. In order to save many traditional crafts from disappearing, a protocol for the promotion of Transylvanian cultural traditions was concluded between the "Casa Tradiţii Ardeleneşti" Foundation and the Astra Museum in Sibiu, and thus, during September 21-22, in the Târgu Mures Citadel there will be present 30 associations with over 100 folk craftsmen, representing the traditions of the entire Transylvanian area. The second edition of the Ardelean Crafts Festival from Târgu Mures will focus on games and toys.

