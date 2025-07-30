Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Croissants producer Derpan wants to raise 1.8 million euros through a bond issue

A.I.
English Section / 30 iulie

Croissants producer Derpan wants to raise 1.8 million euros through a bond issue

Versiunea în limba română

The securities will be offered through a private placement that will take place between August 4 and 8

The money will be used to increase production in the company's two factories

Croissants producer Derpan, a company that has been part of Golden Foods Snacks since 2022, wants to raise up to 1.8 million euros through a guaranteed bond issue, which will be listed on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to information circulating in the market.

"The funds will be allocated to cover the working capital needs associated with the increase in sales volumes and the expansion of the customer base, both domestically and internationally," according to a presentation document of the market operation that will be brokered by Goldring, between August 4 and 8.

Derapan has two automated factories - in Filipeşti and Smârdan - through which it produces 8.13 million croissants per month - currently ranking third in the ranking of croissant producers and distributors in our country - and aims to expand production by 62% by 2029. The bonds will have a maturity of five years, with the possibility of early redemption in the second year, the minimum subscription being ten thousand euros.

"The issue is guaranteed by a first-rank mortgage contract on the registered Elmas trademarks, owned by Golden Foods Snacks and Derpan”, according to the presentation document.

The funds raised through the bond issue will contribute to optimizing production and increasing the capacity used in the two factories, given that the capacity used in 2025 is 67%, and the target for 2029 is 86%. Derpan had a net turnover of 96.8 million lei in 2024 - up 48.1% compared to the previous year - about 47% of the business achieved last year coming from the foreign market.

"In 2023, this channel recorded significant growth, with the start of collaboration with Jeronimo Polonia - a strategic partner that operates a network of over 3,500 stores. At the same time, Derpan enjoys increased interest from important players in the United States market," according to the document.

In the domestic market, most of Derpan's business is carried out through large retail chains (supermarket and hypermarket chains), while 6% of the turnover was achieved through independent and small stores in the traditional retail network. The company estimates that it will achieve a turnover of 124.1 million lei this year, 28% more than in 2024, while the net profit is estimated at 1.82 million lei, double compared to last year's 0.91 million lei.

At the end of last year, the company had total assets of 69.1 million lei, a value estimated to increase to 74.1 million lei this year, while total liabilities amounted to 43.2 million lei last year, the forecast for this year being 46.5 million lei, according to the presentation. "Golden Foods Snakcs, the main shareholder of Derpan, listed on BVB-SMT and successfully concluded three bond issues with maturities in 2022, 2023 and 2025," the document also states.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie
Ediţia din 30.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0751
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3838
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4448
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8533
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur468.8607

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb