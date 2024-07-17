Digital transition, a step forward made by the authorities

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Bogdan Ivan, announced the signing of the contract for the development of the e-learning platform related to investment 19 "Skills in advanced technologies for SMEs", financed by PNRR. According to the minister: "We are bringing the future closer. In the e-learning platform whose implementation begins today, the employees of over 2,000 SMEs will find courses for the jobs of the future. We have 17,000 euros for each Romanian SME and over 2,000 SMEs- beneficiaries. Through total funds of 36 million euros, we are training the next generation of IT specialists in Romania". The project will support the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises by strengthening the digital skills of their employees and specializing the workforce in nine advanced technological fields: Internet of things; Cloud technologies; Big Data; machine learning; Artificial intelligence; automation of robotic processes; Blockchain; Cyber-Physical Systems; Additive manufacturing.

The project will directly address the need for retraining and improvement of SME employees, giving them access to trainings fully financed from PNRR funds. These programs will help companies adopt modern technologies and improve business processes, thus increasing competitiveness and innovation capacity, the ministry states.

MCID, through the Authority for Digitization of Romania, implements the "Skills in advanced technologies for SMEs" project. The project has a completion date of December 16, 2025 and aims to improve the level of knowledge, skills and abilities of employees in Romanian SMEs. The project has a total value of 36 million euros, and each SME can receive up to 17,000 euros for the participation of employees in these courses.