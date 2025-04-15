Diplomacy and elections: Romanian authorities, important dialogue with representatives of the US Congress

Versiunea în limba română

Interim President Ilie Bolojan, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and the leaderships of the two Houses of Parliament are to meet today with an important delegation of the United States Congress, consisting of eight members of both major parties - Republicans and Democrats. The visit, considered particularly relevant in the current regional and political context, aims to strengthen the bilateral strategic dialogue, as well as address sensitive issues such as security in the Black Sea and the cancellation of the first round of the presidential elections in December 2024.

The American delegation, which chose to come to our country during the electoral campaign for the presidential elections to be held on May 4, is led by Republican Vern Buchanan, vice chairman of the Ways and Means Committee of the House of Representatives - one of the most influential structures in the US Congress, with responsibilities regarding the tax system and the major social programs of the federal government. He is joined by seven other congressmen: Dina Titus, Lloyd Doggett, Ted Lieu and Ilhan Omar - representatives of the Democratic Party, as well as Neal Dunn, Anna Paulina Luna and Andy Ogles - members of the Republican Party.

According to presidential advisor Cristian Diaconescu, who publicly announced the visit a few days ago, the discussions will primarily focus on strategic topics of common interest, such as security in the Black Sea region - a priority already addressed by the US Congress last year, through a bipartisan initiative. In this regard, the visit of the American delegation plays an important role in reaffirming the commitment to the Romanian-American strategic partnership and in outlining future directions of cooperation.

At the same time, the American representatives will request explanations and guarantees related to the decision of the Romanian authorities to cancel the first round of the presidential elections in December 2024 - a decision criticized in February by US Vice President J.D. Vance. Cristian Diaconescu stated that Romania is ready to provide clear answers and assure American partners that the democratic process will be fully respected.

"It is a significant visit, with contacts at all important decision-making levels in Romania. The strategic dialogue with the United States continues, and this delegation reflects the common interest in stability and cooperation," said Diaconescu, emphasizing that other relevant developments in the bilateral relationship will follow by the end of the month.

Most of the members of the delegation are in Romania for the first time since the Trump administration took office, and their presence in Bucharest, in a balanced format between the two major American parties, sends a clear message of continuity and unity in support of Romania and the region.

The visit may be a key moment in reconfirming security commitments on NATO's eastern flank, in a tense geopolitical context and on the eve of a complicated electoral year for Romania. Before the visit to our country, the eight representatives of the US Congress had a meeting in Chisinau yesterday with Maia Sandu, the President of the Republic of Moldova.