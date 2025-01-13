Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
DNSC warns: Criminals use the identity of courier companies

O.D.
English Section / 13 ianuarie

DNSC warns: Criminals use the identity of courier companies

The National Directorate of Cyber Security (DNSC) warns that, as online shopping becomes more common, the fraud campaign continues using the identity of courier companies. Victims are directed to a fake website and have to pay, through Revolut, an alleged delivery fee. According to DNSC: "As online shopping becomes more common, we receive more and more notifications, messages and emails from courier services or the Post Office. Cybercriminals take advantage of this routine and send SMS messages claiming to be from such entities to set traps for us. SMishing is a form of fraud similar to phishing, but carried out via text messages (SMS), combining the terms SMS and phishing. The specialists also explain how the fraud works: "Attackers send text messages that appear to come from a trusted source, such as a delivery company, as in the example in the images. The message contains a link that, once accessed, directs the victim to a fake website, where the criminals claim that the delivery of a fictitious package could not be carried out and that it must be delivered again. For this new delivery, an alleged delivery fee is requested, via Revolut. This payment will, in reality, go directly to the attackers' accounts." The specialists also explain what to do for protection: "Think logically, read carefully when you receive a message and do not act hastily. Do not click on links in text messages from unknown sources. Do not call provided phone numbers and do not respond to such messages suspicious. Never provide sensitive information via SMS. Be wary of text messages that ask you to take immediate action or make emergency payments. If you have been the victim of a smishing attack, contact your bank immediately if you have provided card or authentication data or made a payment to the attackers, DNSC also informs.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

