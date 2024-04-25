Education: 52 state higher education institutions will organize 2,209 specializations

Versiunea în limba română

In the spring, the big plans are made for the academic year that starts in the fall. In the academic year 2024 - 2025, a number of 52 state higher education institutions will organize 2,209 specializations/undergraduate study programs, according to a decision approved by the Government.

According to the Executive, the government decision updates the Nomenclature of fields, specializations/university study programs and the structure of higher education institutions, based on the validation of the ARACIS councils and the requests of higher education institutions, from April 2023 - March 2024: "In the academic year 2024 - 2025, a number of 52 state higher education institutions will organize 2,209 specializations/university study programs. Of these, 118 specializations/university study programs have undergone changes (change of capacity, change of name, changes in the institutional structures, etc.), 15 specializations/programs have obtained accreditation, and eight are new specializations". Also, there are 34 accredited private higher education institutions that will organize 338 specializations/undergraduate study programs. A number of 28 specializations/undergraduate study programs have undergone changes (changes in capacity, change in structure, etc.), the cited source states. The executive also adds:

"Two specialisations/university degree programs will be established, respectively Primary Education Pedagogy and Early Education. At the same time, as a result of the requests of some higher education institutions, the field of doctoral/master's degree studies "Naval Engineering and Navigation" and the "Marine and Navigation Engineering" degree field with the specializations "Navigation and Maritime and River Transport", "Navigation, Hydrography and Naval Equipment" and "Naval Electromechanics" within the "Transportation Engineering" branch of science, eliminating from the branch of sciences "Mechanical engineering, mechatronics, industrial engineering and management". High school graduates are spoiled for choice.