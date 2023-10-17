Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Education: profile of pre-university graduates under discussion

O.D.
English Section / 17 octombrie

Education: profile of pre-university graduates under discussion

Versiunea în limba română

Education is taking steps forward, perhaps not at the pace expected by the main actors involved in the education process, as several important documents have been approved or are in the process of approval. The Ministry of Education has announced the launch of public consultation on the Profile of Pre-University Graduates, a document primarily aimed at curriculum developers but also involving all educational stakeholders - teachers, students, parents or guardians, educational institutions, and the community as a whole. The graduate profile is based on key competencies, includes a set of priority attributes, and is a structured concept that reflects the expectations for graduates at different levels of education - preschool, primary, lower secondary, and upper secondary. The document refers to the graduate profile approved by Ministerial Order No. 3239/2021, which has guided the curriculum revision process up to the present. According to the ministry: "The profile of the pre-university graduate is based on a set of principles that promote the comprehensive development of the individual, who demonstrates respect for themselves, others, and the environment, serving as the foundation for cultivating a sense of engagement and responsibility at the personal, local, national, and global levels. These principles are integrated into all student learning experiences, both in the classroom and beyond, through their daily interactions."

According to the authorities, the development of the document, public consultation, and approval of the Profile of Pre-University Graduates are steps in the national curriculum development process in accordance with the provisions of Pre-University Education Law No. 198/2023. The graduate profile was developed by experts and researchers from the National Center for Policies and Evaluation in Education - Curriculum Development Service and the Education Research Unit, an institution under the Ministry of Education, along with other experts in the field, representatives of pre-university and university education, as well as civil society. It is in accordance with the provisions of Pre-University Education Law No. 198/2023 and other European and OECD documents. As part of the public consultation process, a debate is scheduled for October 20th.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 octombrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

17 octombrie
Ediţia din 17.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
Apanova
BTPay
Electromagnetica
Apanova
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9654
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7123
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2221
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7268
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur290.2917

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ccib.ro
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu
hipo.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb