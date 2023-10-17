Education: profile of pre-university graduates under discussion

Versiunea în limba română

Education is taking steps forward, perhaps not at the pace expected by the main actors involved in the education process, as several important documents have been approved or are in the process of approval. The Ministry of Education has announced the launch of public consultation on the Profile of Pre-University Graduates, a document primarily aimed at curriculum developers but also involving all educational stakeholders - teachers, students, parents or guardians, educational institutions, and the community as a whole. The graduate profile is based on key competencies, includes a set of priority attributes, and is a structured concept that reflects the expectations for graduates at different levels of education - preschool, primary, lower secondary, and upper secondary. The document refers to the graduate profile approved by Ministerial Order No. 3239/2021, which has guided the curriculum revision process up to the present. According to the ministry: "The profile of the pre-university graduate is based on a set of principles that promote the comprehensive development of the individual, who demonstrates respect for themselves, others, and the environment, serving as the foundation for cultivating a sense of engagement and responsibility at the personal, local, national, and global levels. These principles are integrated into all student learning experiences, both in the classroom and beyond, through their daily interactions."

According to the authorities, the development of the document, public consultation, and approval of the Profile of Pre-University Graduates are steps in the national curriculum development process in accordance with the provisions of Pre-University Education Law No. 198/2023. The graduate profile was developed by experts and researchers from the National Center for Policies and Evaluation in Education - Curriculum Development Service and the Education Research Unit, an institution under the Ministry of Education, along with other experts in the field, representatives of pre-university and university education, as well as civil society. It is in accordance with the provisions of Pre-University Education Law No. 198/2023 and other European and OECD documents. As part of the public consultation process, a debate is scheduled for October 20th.